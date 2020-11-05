Nebraska's initial unemployment claims decline slightly

Initial unemployment claims filed by Nebraskans dropped slightly last week.

According to data from the U.S. Department of Labor, state residents filed 2,389 claims for the week that ended Saturday, down 32 from the previous week's number, which had been revised upward by nearly 100 from the previous week.

Continuing claims for unemployment, which lag initial claims by a week, continued their downward trend, falling by more than 1,100 to 12,572. The continuing claims number also had been revised upward by several hundred from the previous week.

Nationally, initial claims also dropped slightly, by about 7,000 from the previous week's level to 751,000. That was the same level as was initially reported for the previous week, before it was revised upward.

Continuing claims were just under 7.3 million, down about 540,000 from the previous week.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.