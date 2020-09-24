Nebraskans again file more initial claims for unemployment

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Initial unemployment claims continued to climb in Nebraska last week, reaching their highest level in more than a month.

According to data released Thursday by the U.S. Department of Labor, there were 3,045 initial unemployment claims filed in the state in the week that ended Saturday, 318 more than the previous week.

That was the highest number of claims and the first time the number topped 3,000, since the week that ended Aug. 8.

Continuing unemployment claims, which lag initial claims by a week, continued to drop, falling by more than 2,000 to 20,331 for the week ending Sept. 19.

Nationally, initial claims were essentially steady, rising by 4,000 last week to 870,000. Continuing claims for the nation as a whole were 12,580,000, which was down by 167,000 from the previous week.

