Nebraska unemployment system back online

The Nebraska Department of Labor said Tuesday that the state's unemployment system is back online.

The website, NEworks.nebraska.gov, had been offline since June 26 after a cyberattack on the vendor that runs the system, Geographic Solutions Inc.

The attack also forced the Florida-based company to take down websites it runs for several other states. Geographic Systems said there was no evidence user data had been compromised.

The Department of Labor said Nebraska's site was the first to come back online, and the company was still working Tuesday to restore sites in some of the other affected states.

“Although we understand this has caused disruption for unemployment claimants and other users, taking the site offline was an important measure to protect the data of working Nebraskans,” Commissioner of Labor John H. Albin said in a news release.

The department said it will ensure that unemployment claimants are able to receive the benefits for which they are eligible. The agency is prioritizing payments for weeks already claimed, and back payments will be issued to all eligible claimants. Filers should check their account for status updates.

The NEworks system prompts workers with active claims to file for two weeks of benefits if a certification has not already been filed for the week ending June 25.

If an individual has recently become unemployed and was unable to file an initial application for unemployment benefits or reopen their claim because of the system outage, they should request back dating of the application by emailing NDOL.Unemploymenthelp@nebraska.gov. Instructions can be found at dol.nebraska.gov/uibenefits.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.