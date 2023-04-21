Nebraska continued to have one of the lowest unemployment rates in the nation in March.
According to data released Friday by the Nebraska Department of Labor, the state's unemployment rate last month was 2.1%, which was down from 2.3% in February but up from 2% in March 2022.
Nationwide, only South Dakota, at 1.9%, had a lower unemployment rate than Nebraska. North Dakota's March unemployment rate also was 2.1%.
Compared with February, there were more than 2,900 people working in Nebraska and nearly 2,200 fewer people unemployed. On a year-over-year basis, the numbers were not as good, however, with 1,250 more people employed than in March 2022 and 1,618 more unemployed.
The number of filled jobs statewide was up more than 7,000 compared with February and more than 25,400 compared with a year ago.
The unemployment rate in the Lincoln Metropolitan Statistical Area dropped below 2% in March for the first time in nearly a year.
The rate of 1.9% was down from 2% in February and 2.1% in March 2022.
The Lincoln area showed strong employment numbers, with the number of people working up nearly 3,300 in March compared with February, and the number of unemployed people down by nearly 300. On a year-over-year basis, there were more than 3,600 more people employed and nearly 500 fewer people unemployed.
The number of filled jobs in the Lincoln area grew by 2,300 over February and by 3,900 over March 2022.
