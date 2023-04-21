Lincoln, Neb. (March 23, 2023) – Union Bank & Trust (UBT) recently promoted Julie Sellers to Relationship Manager in the Retirement Plan Services (RPS) division.

Sellers joined UBT in 2016 and has served in various roles within RPS, including call center representative, generalist, and client services supervisor. In her new role, Sellers will work in tandem with individual HR teams to coordinate a variety of retirement plan administrative services.

A graduate of the University of Nebraska – Lincoln with a bachelor’s degree in business administration, Sellers has also completed the Retirement Plan Fundamentals course. Active in volunteerism with various organizations, she’s recently served as treasurer/secretary of the School Family Association for her children’s school.