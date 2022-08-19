 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nebraska unemployment rate up slightly in July

Nebraska's unemployment rate ticked slightly higher in July compared with June, but it was still much lower than in July of 2021.

According to data released Friday by the Nebraska Department of Labor, the state's July unemployment rate stood at 2%, up from 1.9% in June but down from 2.5% a year ago.

The rate was the second-lowest in the country behind Minnesota, and was much lower than the national rate of 3.5%.

The number of people employed statewide and the number of jobs filled were both up by more than 19,000 compared with a year ago.

Nebraska Commissioner of Labor John Albin singled out the manufacturing sector, which added more than 2,700 jobs over the past year.

"With employment at nearly 103,000, this is the largest employment number since January of 2003,” Albin said in a news release.

Manufacturing didn't crack the top three industries with the most growth, however. Business services added nearly 6,200 jobs; leisure and hospitality was up nearly 5,300; and trade, transportation and utilities added about 4,200 jobs.

The July unemployment rate in the Lincoln Metropolitan Statistical area was 2.2%, down slightly from June and from July 2021.

There were about 3,200 more people employed in the Lincoln area than a year ago and nearly 2,700 more jobs filled.

Industries with the biggest year-over-year growth locally were leisure and hospitality services, which added nearly 1,400 jobs, and trade, transportation and utilities, with nearly 900.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

