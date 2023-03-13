Nebraska's unemployment rate in January was significantly higher than a year ago.

According to data released Monday by the Nebraska Department of Labor, the rate for January was 2.5%. That was down from 2.7% in December but up from 2.1% in January 2022.

Compared with a year ago, Nebraska had only 575 more people working, while there were nearly 4,500 more people counted as unemployed.

The department said in a news release that unemployment numbers include both people who are receiving unemployment benefits as well as those who report being unemployed on a monthly survey.

Ernie Goss, a Creighton University economics professor, said the higher unemployment rate is more a function of growth of the labor force than an indication that people are being laid off

"This is good news, since the low labor force participation rate was the fundamental problem with the labor market," Goss said in an email.

He cited two reasons for more people dipping their toes back into the labor market: waning pandemic financial support from the federal government and increasing opportunities in the labor market.

Conditions were better in the Lincoln Metropolitan Statistical Area, which saw its January unemployment rate drop to 2%, down from 2.3% in January 2022.

The Lincoln area had 182,686 people working in January and 3,747 people reported as unemployed for the month. Comparisons with a year ago were not available because of the Labor Department's annual benchmarking process.

