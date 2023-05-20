Nebraska's unemployment rate declined to 2% in April, tying its lowest rate ever.
The April rate was down from 2.1% in March and was the same as the rate in April 2022.
“The April statewide unemployment rate tied the historical low,” Commissioner of Labor John H. Albin said in a news release. He also pointed out that the state’s labor force reached a new all-time high for the second month in a row.
Statewide nonfarm employment, a count of filled jobs, was 1,041,662 in April, up 3,851 over the month and up 20,439 over the year, according to data from the Nebraska Department of Labor.
The number of people employed in April was 1,040,229, 2,332 more than in March and 2,760 more than in April 2022.
Nebraska's April unemployment rate was second-lowest in the country, trailing only South Dakota's 1.9% rate. The national unemployment rate for the month was 3.4%.
The Lincoln area unemployment rate was even lower than the state's rate in April.
The rate for the Lincoln Metropolitan Statistical Area, which includes Lancaster and Seward counties, was 1.7%, down from 1.9% in both March and April of 2022.
Total nonfarm employment in the Lincoln area in April was 191,997, up 281 over March and 2,974 over a year ago.
The total number of people employed was 188,524, which was down 570 from March but up 2,862 from April 2022.
Last week, fewer Americans filed for unemployment benefits, bringing the total for the week down 22,000 from the week before to reach 242,000.
States with the most quitters
States with the most quitters
Low pay, minimal opportunities for growth, and disrespectful work environments — these are just a handful of the top reasons why employees quit their jobs, according to a
2021 Pew Research Center Survey. Of course, there are myriad reasons workers might put in their notices, ranging from the mundane (like moving to a new state) to the dramatic (like having blow-up arguments with a supervisor).
In the wake of the
Great Resignation, quitting seems far more common than ever. Some employees have even resorted to ghosting their employer — simply stopping work without ever informing their boss.
In fact, American workers are quitting at
historically high rates: In February 2023, the national quit rate was 2.6%, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data. That's about 4 million people—up about 3.8% from January.
But are certain states across the U.S. feeling the burden more than others? To find out,
Stacker used Bureau of Labor Statistics data to rank states by their preliminary February 2023 quit rates, using the number of quitters as a tiebreaker when needed. Quit rates are calculated by taking the number of quits as a percentage of the number of jobs in a state.
Keep reading through the list to see where your state falls — especially if you're planning to leave your current job anytime soon.
You may also like: This is what really happens to retail food waste
Canva
#51. Pennsylvania
- Quit rate: 1.7%
- Number of quits: 103,000
ESB Professional // Shutterstock
#50. New York
- Quit rate: 1.7%
- Number of quits: 164,000
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock
#49. Connecticut
- Quit rate: 1.8%
- Number of quits: 31,000
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#48. Massachusetts
- Quit rate: 1.8%
- Number of quits: 68,000
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#46. Michigan
- Quit rate: 2.0%
- Number of quits: 90,000
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#45. Hawaii
- Quit rate: 2.1%
- Number of quits: 13,000
Canva
#44. New Hampshire
- Quit rate: 2.1%
- Number of quits: 15,000
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#43. Nebraska
- Quit rate: 2.1%
- Number of quits: 22,000
Katherine Welles // Shutterstock
#41. Illinois
- Quit rate: 2.1%
- Number of quits: 130,000
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#40. California
- Quit rate: 2.1%
- Number of quits: 384,000
Marek Masik // Shutterstock
#39. Wisconsin
- Quit rate: 2.2%
- Number of quits: 65,000
Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock
#38. Missouri
- Quit rate: 2.3%
- Number of quits: 69,000
TommyBrison // Shutterstock
#36. Ohio
- Quit rate: 2.3%
- Number of quits: 131,000
Canva
#35. Rhode Island
- Quit rate: 2.4%
- Number of quits: 12,000
George Wirt // Shutterstock
#34. Kansas
- Quit rate: 2.4%
- Number of quits: 35,000
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#33. North Dakota
- Quit rate: 2.5%
- Number of quits: 11,000
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#31. Vermont
- Quit rate: 2.6%
- Number of quits: 8,000
Albert Pego // Shutterstock
#30. Washington D.C.
- Quit rate: 2.6%
- Number of quits: 20,000
f11photo // Shutterstock
#29. Oregon
- Quit rate: 2.6%
- Number of quits: 51,000
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#28. South Dakota
- Quit rate: 2.8%
- Number of quits: 13,000
JohnDSmith // Shutterstock
#26. New Mexico
- Quit rate: 2.8%
- Number of quits: 24,000
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#25. Utah
- Quit rate: 2.8%
- Number of quits: 48,000
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#24. Arizona
- Quit rate: 2.8%
- Number of quits: 87,000
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#23. Virginia
- Quit rate: 2.8%
- Number of quits: 115,000
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#21. Nevada
- Quit rate: 2.9%
- Number of quits: 44,000
randy andy // Shutterstock
#20. Idaho
- Quit rate: 3.0%
- Number of quits: 25,000
Charles Knowles // Shutterstock
#19. Colorado
- Quit rate: 3.0%
- Number of quits: 87,000
Arina P Habich // Shutterstock
#18. Indiana
- Quit rate: 3.0%
- Number of quits: 97,000
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#16. Montana
- Quit rate: 3.1%
- Number of quits: 16,000
Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock
#15. Oklahoma
- Quit rate: 3.2%
- Number of quits: 55,000
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#14. Maryland
- Quit rate: 3.2%
- Number of quits: 87,000
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#13. Texas
- Quit rate: 3.2%
- Number of quits: 439,000
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#11. South Carolina
- Quit rate: 3.3%
- Number of quits: 75,000
f11photo // Shutterstock
#10. West Virginia
- Quit rate: 3.4%
- Number of quits: 24,000
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#9. Mississippi
- Quit rate: 3.4%
- Number of quits: 40,000
Canva
#8. Alabama
- Quit rate: 3.4%
- Number of quits: 72,000
Kevin Ruck // Shutterstock
#6. Wyoming
- Quit rate: 3.5%
- Number of quits: 10,000
LBill45 // Shutterstock
#5. Arkansas
- Quit rate: 3.5%
- Number of quits: 47,000
Canva
#4. Kentucky
- Quit rate: 3.5%
- Number of quits: 69,000
Rotorhead 30A Productions // Shutterstock
#3. Alaska
- Quit rate: 3.7%
- Number of quits: 12,000
Canva
#1. Georgia
- Quit rate: 4.1%
- Number of quits: 200,000
Canva
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.