Nebraska unemployment rate ticks up in November
Ponca Tribe clinics

Construction crews rough in the plumbing for a dental clinic area at 1600 Windhoek Drive, the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska's new health center, last month. The state's unemployment rate for November was 3.1%, a slight increase over a year ago.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

Nebraska's unemployment rate ticked up slightly in November.

According to data released Friday by the Nebraska Department of Labor, 3.1% of the state's residents were listed as unemployed in November, up from 3% in both October and November of 2019.

That still gave Nebraska the lowest unemployment rate in the country for the fourth month in a row, although the November rate of 3.1% tied for first with Vermont.

The unemployment rate for the Lincoln Metropolitan Statistical Area, which includes Lancaster and Seward Counties, was 2.7% in November. That was the same as in October and up from 2.5% in November 2019.

Report: Nebraska ag exports hit decade low in 2019

Nebraska Commissioner of Labor John Albin said the number of people employed in the state topped 1 million for the first time since March.

“We continue to see signs of recovery with more individuals looking for work," he said in a news release.

Compared with November 2019, the number of people working last month was down more than 6,100. The total number of jobs, however, was down nearly 28,000 compared with a year ago.

In the Lincoln area, the number of people working in November was actually up by more than 1,500 compared with a year ago while the number of jobs was down by nearly 2,600.

The national unemployment rate in November was 6.7%, nearly double the rate in November 2019, which was 3.5%.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

