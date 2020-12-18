Nebraska unemployment rate ticks up in November

Nebraska's unemployment rate ticked up slightly in November.
According to data released Friday by the Nebraska Department of Labor, 3.1% of the state's residents were listed as unemployed in November, up from 3% in both October and November of 2019.
That still gave Nebraska the lowest unemployment rate in the country for the fourth month in a row, although the November rate of 3.1% tied for first with Vermont.
The unemployment rate for the Lincoln Metropolitan Statistical Area, which includes Lancaster and Seward Counties, was 2.7% in November. That was the same as in October and up from 2.5% in November 2019.
Nebraska Commissioner of Labor John Albin said the number of people employed in the state topped 1 million for the first time since March.
“We continue to see signs of recovery with more individuals looking for work," he said in a news release.
Compared with November 2019, the number of people working last month was down more than 6,100. The total number of jobs, however, was down nearly 28,000 compared with a year ago.
In the Lincoln area, the number of people working in November was actually up by more than 1,500 compared with a year ago while the number of jobs was down by nearly 2,600.
The national unemployment rate in November was 6.7%, nearly double the rate in November 2019, which was 3.5%.
PhotoFiles: Job Corps Center in Lincoln
Wheel Alignment Training
Job Corps Signed
General Education at Job Corps
Corpsmen Cheer Children
Lincoln Job Corps Opens
Manpower Training Program
Meat Cutting Demonstration
Job Corps Bakery
Job Corps Lounge
Corpsmen Help Family
Learning To Cook
Working In Industry
Driving Instructor
Lincoln Job Corps Kitchen
Preparing for opening day
Cooking
Culinary Occupations Course Completion
Air Conditioning Repair
Moving Day
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.