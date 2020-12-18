Nebraska unemployment rate ticks up in November

Nebraska's unemployment rate ticked up slightly in November.

According to data released Friday by the Nebraska Department of Labor, 3.1% of the state's residents were listed as unemployed in November, up from 3% in both October and November of 2019.

That still gave Nebraska the lowest unemployment rate in the country for the fourth month in a row, although the November rate of 3.1% tied for first with Vermont.

The unemployment rate for the Lincoln Metropolitan Statistical Area, which includes Lancaster and Seward Counties, was 2.7% in November. That was the same as in October and up from 2.5% in November 2019.

Nebraska Commissioner of Labor John Albin said the number of people employed in the state topped 1 million for the first time since March.

“We continue to see signs of recovery with more individuals looking for work," he said in a news release.

Compared with November 2019, the number of people working last month was down more than 6,100. The total number of jobs, however, was down nearly 28,000 compared with a year ago.