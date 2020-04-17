Nebraska unemployment rate sees largest increase on record

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

State and local unemployment rates soared in March as the coronavirus pandemic caused businesses to close or severely cut back on operations.

According to data released Friday by the Nebraska Department of Labor, Nebraska's unemployment rate was 4.2% in March, up from 2.9% in February and 3.1% in March 2019. It was the largest monthly increase in Nebraska's unemployment rate in records that date back to 1976 and also the highest unemployment rate in the state since 2011.

The Lincoln area fared a little better, with an unemployment rate of 3.8%, up from 2.6% in February and 3% a year ago.

The number of jobs in Nebraska dropped by less than 1,000 from February to March but was still higher than March 2019. Lincoln had more jobs in March than both February and March 2019.

The number of people unemployed exceeded 44,000 in March, up more than 14,000 from February and more than 12,000 from March 2019. The number of unemployed people in the Lincoln area was up nearly 2,300 from a month ago and nearly 1,700 from a year ago.

Nebraska's unemployment rate increased more than the national rate, which rose to 4.4% in February, up from 3.5% in February and 3.8% in March 2019.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

