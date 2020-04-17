You are the owner of this article.
Nebraska unemployment rate sees largest increase on record

State and local unemployment rates soared in March as the coronavirus pandemic caused businesses to close or severely cut back on operations.

According to data released Friday by the Nebraska Department of Labor, Nebraska's unemployment rate was 4.2% in March, up from 2.9% in February and 3.1% in March 2019. It was the largest monthly increase in Nebraska's unemployment rate in records that date back to 1976 and also the highest unemployment rate in the state since 2011.

Unemployment claims dip but stay well above Nebraska's average

The Lincoln area fared a little better, with an unemployment rate of 3.8%, up from 2.6% in February and 3% a year ago.

The number of jobs in Nebraska dropped by less than 1,000 from February to March but was still higher than March 2019. Lincoln had more jobs in March than both February and March 2019.

The number of people unemployed exceeded 44,000 in March, up more than 14,000 from February and more than 12,000 from March 2019. The number of unemployed people in the Lincoln area was up nearly 2,300 from a month ago and nearly 1,700 from a year ago.

Nebraska's unemployment rate increased more than the national rate, which rose to 4.4% in February, up from 3.5% in February and 3.8% in March 2019.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

