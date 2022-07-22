Nebraska unemployment rate remains at historical low

Nebraska's unemployment rate stayed at a historically low level in June.
The Nebraska Department of Labor said the state's rate was 1.9% last month, unchanged from May and down 0.6 percentage points from June 2021.
That continues to be the lowest rate ever for Nebraska, but it is no longer the lowest rate ever recorded in the U.S. Minnesota's unemployment rate fell to 1.8% in June.
Nebraska also boasts employment levels at historical highs.
“Nebraska continues to have one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country and over a million Nebraskans employed,” said Commissioner of Labor John H. Albin.
Statewide, there were nearly 26,600 more people employed than a year ago, while there were about 21,600 more jobs.
The Lincoln area's unemployment rate rose to 2.4% in June, up from 1.9% in May but down from 2.8% in June 2021.
Lincoln had more than 6,000 more people employed than at the same time last year and about 3,800 more jobs than 12 months ago.
The national unemployment rate in June was 3.6%.
Highest-earning counties in Nebraska
Jared Winkler // Wikimedia Commons
#50. Knox County
- Median household income: $53,653
--- 14.9% below state average, 17.4% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 17.0%
--- #2,143 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.5%
--- #1,490 highest among all counties nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#49. Boyd County
- Median household income: $53,846
--- 14.6% below state average, 17.2% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 21.0%
--- #1,445 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.4%
--- #1,465 highest among all counties nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#48. Banner County
- Median household income: $53,864
--- 14.5% below state average, 17.1% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 21.4%
--- #1,376 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 5.1%
--- #1,462 highest among all counties nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#47. Custer County
- Median household income: $53,891
--- 14.5% below state average, 17.1% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 21.0%
--- #1,445 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.9%
--- #1,459 highest among all counties nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#46. Garfield County
- Median household income: $54,659
--- 13.3% below state average, 15.9% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 17.1%
--- #2,120 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.3%
--- #1,376 highest among all counties nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#45. Keya Paha County
- Median household income: $55,250
--- 12.3% below state average, 15.0% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 23.5%
--- #1,057 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.7%
--- #1,320 highest among all counties nationwide
Coemgenus // Wikimedia Commons
#44. Blaine County
- Median household income: $55,268
--- 12.3% below state average, 15.0% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 6.7%
--- #3,118 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 4.3%
--- #1,318 highest among all counties nationwide
Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr
#43. Cherry County
- Median household income: $55,431
--- 12.0% below state average, 14.7% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 19.5%
--- #1,690 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.2%
--- #1,296 highest among all counties nationwide
Canva
#42. Thurston County
- Median household income: $55,574
--- 11.8% below state average, 14.5% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 20.7%
--- #1,492 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.8%
--- #1,283 highest among all counties nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#41. Adams County
- Median household income: $56,007
--- 11.1% below state average, 13.8% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 22.4%
--- #1,216 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.8%
--- #1,242 highest among all counties nationwide
Pixabay
#40. Chase County
- Median household income: $56,135
--- 10.9% below state average, 13.6% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 18.2%
--- #1,933 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 5.1%
--- #1,234 highest among all counties nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#39. Valley County
- Median household income: $56,205
--- 10.8% below state average, 13.5% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 16.3%
--- #2,267 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.9%
--- #1,228 highest among all counties nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#38. Dawson County
- Median household income: $56,731
--- 10.0% below state average, 12.7% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 22.8%
--- #1,158 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.5%
--- #1,188 highest among all counties nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#37. Dixon County
- Median household income: $57,243
--- 9.2% below state average, 11.9% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 20.3%
--- #1,558 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.8%
--- #1,129 highest among all counties nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#36. Pierce County
- Median household income: $57,629
--- 8.5% below state average, 11.3% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 23.1%
--- #1,113 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.9%
--- #1,091 highest among all counties nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#35. Phelps County
- Median household income: $58,105
--- 7.8% below state average, 10.6% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 25.0%
--- #882 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.8%
--- #1,057 highest among all counties nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#34. Dodge County
- Median household income: $58,439
--- 7.3% below state average, 10.1% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 20.4%
--- #1,543 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.9%
--- #1,030 highest among all counties nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#33. Hall County
- Median household income: $58,595
--- 7.0% below state average, 9.8% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 22.5%
--- #1,196 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.4%
--- #1,022 highest among all counties nationwide
Brad Mellema // Wikimedia Commons
#32. Wayne County
- Median household income: $58,894
--- 6.5% below state average, 9.4% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 20.3%
--- #1,558 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.5%
--- #1,006 highest among all counties nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#31. Thomas County
- Median household income: $59,000
--- 6.4% below state average, 9.2% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 27.9%
--- #631 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.2%
--- #992 highest among all counties nationwide
marekuliasz // Shutterstock
#30. Cuming County
- Median household income: $59,202
--- 6.1% below state average, 8.9% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 20.5%
--- #1,520 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 6.7%
--- #971 highest among all counties nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#29. Butler County
- Median household income: $59,232
--- 6.0% below state average, 8.9% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 25.5%
--- #822 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.3%
--- #969 highest among all counties nationwide
Ali Eminov // Flickr
#28. Frontier County
- Median household income: $59,250
--- 6.0% below state average, 8.8% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 18.3%
--- #1,902 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.8%
--- #967 highest among all counties nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Howard County
- Median household income: $59,432
--- 5.7% below state average, 8.6% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 17.1%
--- #2,120 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.0%
--- #947 highest among all counties nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#26. Polk County
- Median household income: $59,837
--- 5.0% below state average, 7.9% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 20.6%
--- #1,517 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.0%
--- #909 highest among all counties nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#25. Lincoln County
- Median household income: $59,995
--- 4.8% below state average, 7.7% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 23.0%
--- #1,126 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.4%
--- #895 highest among all counties nationwide
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons
#24. Boone County
- Median household income: $60,094
--- 4.6% below state average, 7.5% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 23.2%
--- #1,105 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.6%
--- #885 highest among all counties nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#23. Holt County
- Median household income: $60,214
--- 4.4% below state average, 7.4% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 19.9%
--- #1,626 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.9%
--- #876 highest among all counties nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#22. Platte County
- Median household income: $60,878
--- 3.4% below state average, 6.3% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 22.1%
--- #1,259 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 6.7%
--- #831 highest among all counties nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Dakota County
- Median household income: $61,227
--- 2.8% below state average, 5.8% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 24.6%
--- #921 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.6%
--- #807 highest among all counties nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#20. Perkins County
- Median household income: $61,389
--- 2.6% below state average, 5.5% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 26.7%
--- #717 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.4%
--- #797 highest among all counties nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Box Butte County
- Median household income: $61,904
--- 1.8% below state average, 4.8% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 25.3%
--- #849 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.2%
--- #754 highest among all counties nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#18. Fillmore County
- Median household income: $62,151
--- 1.4% below state average, 4.4% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 25.9%
--- #786 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.7%
--- #738 highest among all counties nationwide
The Crumpled Pamphlet // Wikimedia Commons
#17. Lancaster County
- Median household income: $62,464
--- 0.9% below state average, 3.9% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 27.4%
--- #668 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.5%
--- #721 highest among all counties nationwide
Katherine Welles // Shutterstock
#16. Kearney County
- Median household income: $62,899
--- 0.2% below state average, 3.2% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 26.9%
--- #704 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.0%
--- #693 highest among all counties nationwide
Jared Winkler // Wikimedia Commons
#15. York County
- Median household income: $63,105
--- 0.1% above state average, 2.9% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 25.2%
--- #865 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.0%
--- #681 highest among all counties nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Buffalo County
- Median household income: $63,513
--- 0.8% above state average, 2.3% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 26.7%
--- #723 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.0%
--- #663 highest among all counties nationwide
Jasperdo // Flickr
#13. Clay County
- Median household income: $63,686
--- 1.1% above state average, 2.0% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 21.4%
--- #1,371 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.1%
--- #653 highest among all counties nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Colfax County
- Median household income: $64,269
--- 2.0% above state average, 1.1% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 20.9%
--- #1,460 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 6.0%
--- #621 highest among all counties nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Cedar County
- Median household income: $64,703
--- 2.7% above state average, 0.4% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 24.1%
--- #974 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 6.7%
--- #597 highest among all counties nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Otoe County
- Median household income: $64,755
--- 2.8% above state average, 0.4% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 26.9%
--- #704 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 6.9%
--- #592 highest among all counties nationwide
Workman // Wikimedia Commons
#9. Stanton County
- Median household income: $64,808
--- 2.8% above state average, 0.3% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 22.3%
--- #1,240 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 6.8%
--- #590 highest among all counties nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Gosper County
- Median household income: $65,086
--- 3.3% above state average, 0.1% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 22.0%
--- #1,268 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 4.3%
--- #572 highest among all counties nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#7. Douglas County
- Median household income: $66,600
--- 5.7% above state average, 2.5% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 30.5%
--- #454 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.9%
--- #504 highest among all counties nationwide
JonClee86 // Wikicommons
#6. Hamilton County
- Median household income: $68,649
--- 8.9% above state average, 5.6% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 32.0%
--- #391 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 3.6%
--- #422 highest among all counties nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#5. Saunders County
- Median household income: $70,414
--- 11.7% above state average, 8.3% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 31.8%
--- #403 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 6.8%
--- #366 highest among all counties nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#4. Seward County
- Median household income: $71,111
--- 12.8% above state average, 9.4% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 30.1%
--- #480 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 5.8%
--- #349 highest among all counties nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#3. Washington County
- Median household income: $71,505
--- 13.5% above state average, 10.0% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 35.6%
--- #266 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.1%
--- #338 highest among all counties nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#2. Cass County
- Median household income: $73,683
--- 16.9% above state average, 13.4% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 34.0%
--- #313 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 5.5%
--- #283 highest among all counties nationwide
David Wilson // Flickr
#1. Sarpy County
- Median household income: $83,051
--- 31.8% above state average, 27.8% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 40.3%
--- #168 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 4.6%
--- #157 highest among all counties nationwide
Jared Winkler // Wikimedia Commons
