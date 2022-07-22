 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nebraska unemployment rate remains at historical low

Nebraska's unemployment rate stayed at a historically low level in June.

The Nebraska Department of Labor said the state's rate was 1.9% last month, unchanged from May and down 0.6 percentage points from June 2021.

That continues to be the lowest rate ever for Nebraska, but it is no longer the lowest rate ever recorded in the U.S. Minnesota's unemployment rate fell to 1.8% in June.

Nebraska also boasts employment levels at historical highs.

“Nebraska continues to have one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country and over a million Nebraskans employed,” said Commissioner of Labor John H. Albin.

Statewide, there were nearly 26,600 more people employed than a year ago, while there were about 21,600 more jobs.

The Lincoln area's unemployment rate rose to 2.4% in June, up from 1.9% in May but down from 2.8% in June 2021.

Lincoln had more than 6,000 more people employed than at the same time last year and about 3,800 more jobs than 12 months ago.

The national unemployment rate in June was 3.6%.

