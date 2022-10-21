 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nebraska unemployment rate drops; Lincoln's rate steady in September

Nebraska's unemployment rate continued to drop in September, while the local rate remained steady.

According to the Nebraska Department of Labor, the unemployment rate last month was 2.2%. While that was up slightly from August, it was down from 2.5% in September 2021.

Nonfarm employment, a count of filled jobs, was 1,034,979 in September, up 6,803 over August and up 26,650 from a year ago.

“Nebraska saw another large over-the-year increase in employment in September,” Commissioner of Labor John H. Albin said in a news release. “The number of unemployed workers is down 2,000 compared to a year ago, and we continue to see an uptick in people reentering the labor force.”

The unemployment rate for the Lincoln Metropolitan Statistical Area was 1.9% in September, which was down from 2.1% in August and the same as it was in September 2021.

The Lincoln area had total non-farm employment of 190,072, which was 809 more jobs filled than in August and 2,713 more than a year ago.

The national unemployment rate in September was 3.5%, and Nebraska's 2.2% rate ranked fourth among the states.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

