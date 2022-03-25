 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nebraska unemployment rate drops in February

  Updated
Nebraska's unemployment rate declined in February.

According to the Nebraska Department of Labor, the statewide unemployment rate last month was 2.1%. That was down from 2.2% in January and 2.7% in February 2021. It was tied with Utah for the lowest rate in the U.S.

The national unemployment rate in February was 3.8%, down from 6.2% a year ago.

Nebraska Commissioner of Labor John Albin said the number of people employed in February hit an all-time high of 1,034,720. That was up nearly 21,000 from a year ago. The number of jobs in the state grew even more, by nearly 29,000 compared with a year ago.

The unemployment rate in the Lincoln Metropolitan Statistical Area, which includes Lancaster and Seward counties, also was 2.1% in February, down from 2.3% in January and 3.2% in February 2021.

Approximately 3,100 more people were employed in the Lincoln area in February compared with January, and there were nearly 3,900 more jobs. Comparisons to February 2021 were not available due to the state's annual bench-marking process.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

