Nebraska unemployment rate drops in February

Nebraska's unemployment rate declined in February.
According to the Nebraska Department of Labor, the statewide unemployment rate last month was 2.1%. That was down from 2.2% in January and 2.7% in February 2021. It was tied with Utah for the lowest rate in the U.S.
The national unemployment rate in February was 3.8%, down from 6.2% a year ago.
Nebraska Commissioner of Labor John Albin said the number of people employed in February hit an all-time high of 1,034,720. That was up nearly 21,000 from a year ago. The number of jobs in the state grew even more, by nearly 29,000 compared with a year ago.
The unemployment rate in the Lincoln Metropolitan Statistical Area, which includes Lancaster and Seward counties, also was 2.1% in February, down from 2.3% in January and 3.2% in February 2021.
Approximately 3,100 more people were employed in the Lincoln area in February compared with January, and there were nearly 3,900 more jobs. Comparisons to February 2021 were not available due to the state's annual bench-marking process.
People are also reading…
Highest-paying construction jobs in Lincoln
Highest-paying construction jobs in Lincoln
#20. Helpers--brickmasons, blockmasons, stonemasons, and tile and marble setters
#19. Construction laborers
#18. Excavating and loading machine and dragline operators, surface mining
#17. Tile and stone setters
#16. Hazardous materials removal workers
#15. Roofers
#14. Carpenters
#13. Highway maintenance workers
#12. Cement masons and concrete finishers
#11. Drywall and ceiling tile installers
#10. Sheet metal workers
#9. Painters, construction and maintenance
#8. Paving, surfacing, and tamping equipment operators
#7. Operating engineers and other construction equipment operators
#6. Brickmasons and blockmasons
#5. Electricians
#4. Structural iron and steel workers
#3. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters
#2. Construction and building inspectors
#1. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.