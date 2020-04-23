Nebraska unemployment claims continue to be elevated

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Initial unemployment claims in Nebraska dropped for the week ending April 18 but remained well above normal.

There were 12,340 initial claims filed in the state, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. That was down by more than 3,900 compared with the previous week.

There have now been about 95,000 claims filed over the past five weeks, more than the average number filed in a two-year period.

Continuing unemployment claims, which lag a week behind initial claims, grew more than 10,000 to 70,911.

A report released Wednesday by The Platte Institute estimated Nebraska had already lost more than 96,000 jobs by early April. Last Friday, the Nebraska Department of Labor reported that the state's unemployment rate climbed from 2.9% in February to 4.2% in March, the highest one-month increase in records that go back to 1976.

The number of unemployment claims has swamped the state Labor Department. Despite increasing the size of the staff that processes claims from less than 40 to more than 200, the department has lowered its goal from processing 90% of claims in three weeks to processing 75% in four weeks.