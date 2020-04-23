You are the owner of this article.
Nebraska unemployment claims continue to be elevated
Unionized hospitality workers wait in line in a basement garage to apply for unemployment benefits at the Hospitality Training Academy in Los Angeles last month. U.S. unemployment claims continued to be higher than normal last week.

 Marcio Jose Sanchez, Associated Press file photo

Initial unemployment claims in Nebraska dropped for the week ending April 18 but remained well above normal.

There were 12,340 initial claims filed in the state, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. That was down by more than 3,900 compared with the previous week.

There have now been about 95,000 claims filed over the past five weeks, more than the average number filed in a two-year period.

Continuing unemployment claims, which lag a week behind initial claims, grew more than 10,000 to 70,911.

A report released Wednesday by The Platte Institute estimated Nebraska had already lost more than 96,000 jobs by early April. Last Friday, the Nebraska Department of Labor reported that the state's unemployment rate climbed from 2.9% in February to 4.2% in March, the highest one-month increase in records that go back to 1976.

The number of unemployment claims has swamped the state Labor Department. Despite increasing the size of the staff that processes claims from less than 40 to more than 200, the department has lowered its goal from processing 90% of claims in three weeks to processing 75% in four weeks.

Lost your job or hours cut back? Long wait for many Nebraskans for government help

Several people told the Journal Star last week that they have waited four weeks or more without receiving any unemployment compensation.

Nationally, initial claims for unemployment were at 4.4 million for the week of April 18, down about 800,000 from the previous week.

Report: Nebraska economy has taken $834M hit from COVID-19
Nebraska unemployment rate sees largest increase on record
Kawasaki to reopen Lincoln plant Monday

Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

