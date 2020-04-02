Nebraska trucking companies see increased demand

On its dedicated routes, Werner said 60% of its business is retail, most of that from dollar stores. Demand on those routes has remained steady "with some above-normal demand for store replenishment" this month.

"This is primarily due to customer inventory restocking following consumers buying essential items for their homes," Werner said in a business update presentation it gave Thursday.

Not all trucking companies are having success, especially those that focus on hauling heavy machinery such as auto parts. But for those delivering food and other products that are in demand right now, business is hectic.

Justin Mann of Gothenburg, who drives a grain truck, said he is not necessarily more busy right now, but he is seeing more urgency.

"Everybody, they want it now; they're afraid they're going to run out of feed, or they're afraid you're not going to get back," Mann said.

He said one of the biggest challenges is that he has to call ahead to grain elevators to make sure they are open because some are shutting down.