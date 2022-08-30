 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nebraska to spend nearly $88 million to expand broadband

  • Updated
  • 0

The White House on Tuesday announced more than $400 million in American Rescue Plan funding in five states, including Nebraska.

The money, from the Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund, will go to projects that will expand broadband access in Arkansas, Connecticut, Indiana, Nebraska and North Dakota.

Nebraska got approval to use $87.8 million to bring fast and affordable broadband to more than 21,000 homes and businesses across the state, mostly in rural areas.

Are we in a recession? Probably, Nebraska economists say, but state may fare better than nation

The money will be distributed through the Nebraska Broadband Bridge Program, a competitive grant program, which has a goal of reaching areas without access to reliable, affordable high-speed internet service and providing them with internet service with speeds of at least 100 megabits per second.

Any providers that seek to participate in the program will be required to provide a discount of up to $30 a month per customer to ensure the service is affordable.

More cheap broadband in the Cornhusker State?

The $87.8 million represents about 68% of the $128 million in ARPA Capital Projects funding that the state received, part of more than $595 million in total ARPA funds that were announced last month.

Federal officials did not offer any specifics on how or where the money will be used in Nebraska, and state officials could not be reached for comment Tuesday morning.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

