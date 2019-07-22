Nebraska will receive more than $1 million from a $700 million nationwide settlement with credit reporting bureau Equifax.
Attorney General Doug Peterson announced Monday that the state's share of the $175 million set aside for states is $1,050,877.
That money will either go into the State Settlement Cash Fund to be used for additional consumer relief, attorneys fees and other costs of the investigation and litigation, or it will be used for consumer protection enforcement.
The settlement with Equifax stems from 2017 data breach that exposed Social Security numbers and other private information of nearly 150 million people.
In addition to the money reserved for states, the settlement includes up to $425 million in monetary relief to consumers and a $100 million civil money penalty against the company.