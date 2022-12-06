Nebraska to get more than $8 million in vaping settlement

Nebraska will receive more than $8 million as part of a national settlement with a maker of electronic cigarettes.

Attorney General Doug Peterson on Tuesday announced that Nebraska's cut of a $438.5 million settlement with Juul Labs will be $8.1 million to $8.8 million.

The settlement, which was first announced in September, came after a two-year investigation that found that Juul illegally marketed its products to underage consumers through launch parties, social media, free samples and other tactics.

As part of the settlement, Juul Labs has agreed to take a number of steps, including refraining from marketing its products to youths, using cartoons in marketing or marketing on billboards or in public transportation.

The settlement is to be paid in annual installments starting this year.

“This settlement aids in the first steps to addressing the vaping problem facing teens," Peterson said in a news release. "Juul is being required to provide settlement money toward programs that help curb addiction. It also sends a strong message to companies in any industry: Don’t mess with our children.”