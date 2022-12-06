 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nebraska to get more than $8 million in vaping settlement

Nebraska will receive more than $8 million as part of a national settlement with a maker of electronic cigarettes.

Attorney General Doug Peterson on Tuesday announced that Nebraska's cut of a $438.5 million settlement with Juul Labs will be $8.1 million to $8.8 million.

Juul fired back at the FDA ban on its vapes, filing for an extension to sell its products on Tuesday and stating that the agency overlooked data it contends shows that its vapes have been a significant help for those looking to quit smoking. However, critics have argued that the vaping epidemic among children invalidates their response. James Frantz, a trial attorney at James Frantz Law Group representing Californians who claim to have been harmed by the company, joined Cheddar News to talk about what he sees as the benefits of banning Juul. "My beef is if Juul hadn't have targeted minors in middle school and high school, we wouldn't have all these young smokers now smoking Juul," he said. "And once Juul's not here, they're gonna be smoking cigarettes."

The settlement, which was first announced in September, came after a two-year investigation that found that Juul illegally marketed its products to underage consumers through launch parties, social media, free samples and other tactics.

As part of the settlement, Juul Labs has agreed to take a number of steps, including refraining from marketing its products to youths, using cartoons in marketing or marketing on billboards or in public transportation.

The settlement is to be paid in annual installments starting this year.

“This settlement aids in the first steps to addressing the vaping problem facing teens," Peterson said in a news release. "Juul is being required to provide settlement money toward programs that help curb addiction. It also sends a strong message to companies in any industry: Don’t mess with our children.”

