Nebraska to get more than $1 million in Honda settlement

Nebraska will receive more than $1 million as its share of a multistate settlement with Honda over the use of defective airbags.

Attorney General Doug Peterson announced Tuesday that the state will receive $1,088,485 as part of an $85 million settlement between the Japanese automaker and 48 states.

The settlement resolves allegations that Honda concealed safety issues related to defects in Takata frontal airbag systems installed in certain Honda and Acura vehicles sold in Nebraska and throughout the United States. The airbags were prone to rupturing during crashes, causing metal fragments to fly into the passenger compartments. The ruptures have resulted in at least 14 deaths and over 200 injuries in the U.S. alone, although none have been in Nebraska.

Since 2008, Honda has recalled approximately 12.9 million of the vehicles equipped with the suspected faulty airbag systems – including 62,220 in Nebraska. Of the recalled vehicles in Nebraska, 11,219 remain unrepaired.

Nebraska and 43 other states approved a separate settlement with Takata in 2018.

