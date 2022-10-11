Nebraska to get $64 million from feds for small businesses

Nebraska is among 11 states getting $1 billion in funding under the State Small Business Credit Initiative, the U.S. Treasury Department announced Tuesday.
The state's cut is $64 million, to be split equally between a loan participation program and a venture capital program.
The loan program will provide companion loans for up to 50% of the principal loan amount through the Nebraska Growth Loan Fund. The venture capital program will provide direct investments through seed and Series A investment rounds distributed by the Nebraska Seed and Development Fund. The program is a direct investment model with a focus on underserved small businesses.
“This is an historic investment in entrepreneurship, small business growth and innovation through the American Rescue Plan that will help reduce barriers to capital access for traditionally underserved communities,” Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen said in a news release. “I’m excited to see how these SSBCI funds will promote equitable economic growth across the country.”
The small-business credit program has been around since 2010, but it was expanded as part of the American Rescue Plan Act to provide up to $10 billion to the 50 states, the District of Columbia, U.S. territories and tribal governments.
The latest grants to Nebraska and the other states bring the total to $4.8 billion in funding to 31 states.
With the $64 million, Nebraska has now gotten $177 million in federal grants in just the past two months, including $88 million from the Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund to expand broadband in rural areas and $25 million from the Build Back Better Regional Challenge to establish a robotics cluster at Nebraska Innovation Campus.
Lowest-paying jobs in Lincoln
The U.S. may be one of the
wealthiest countries in the world but there’s a growing trend of financial inequality, with middle-class households feeling the most impact. In fact, the number of adults who live in middle-class households dropped from 61% in 1971 to 50% in 2021, according to an April 2022 analysis from Pew Research Center. On the other hand, the upper-income level rose from 14% to 21%. The declining middle class in the U.S. can be attributed to various factors including a decrease in unions and manufacturing jobs and an increased need for college-educated, tech-savvy employees.
The COVID-19 pandemic also played a major role in exposing the harsh financial gap as those who fell under the middle- and upper-income brackets were able to keep their jobs and/or work remotely. At the start of the pandemic in the U.S., workers who fell under the lower-income tier found themselves unemployed or having to be out of work, even if temporarily, as their place of employment was closed.
Those who worked in the leisure and hospitality industries were hit the hardest financially. In December 2020,
employment in the hospitality industry was down by 23% compared to pre-pandemic levels in February 2020, an unemployment rate that surpassed other industries. Service employees such as housekeepers, food preparation workers, kitchen cooks, automobile glass installers, and animal caretakers were some of the lowest-paying jobs in the nation. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-paying jobs in Lincoln, NE, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2021.
Ryan Everton // Unsplash
#50. Nursing assistants
Lincoln, NE
- Annual mean salary: $32,350
- #165 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 2,290
National
- Annual mean salary: $33,250
- Employment: 1,314,830
- Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($47,690)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($47,500)
--- Salinas, CA ($44,210)
GagliardiPhotography // Shutterstock
#49. Cooks, restaurant
Lincoln, NE
- Annual mean salary: $32,140
- #108 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 640
National
- Annual mean salary: $31,630
- Employment: 1,193,860
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($43,900)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,380)
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($41,690)
Jorge Royan // Wikimedia Commons
#48. Funeral attendants
Lincoln, NE
- Annual mean salary: $31,900
- #41 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 40
National
- Annual mean salary: $31,630
- Employment: 32,490
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($45,440)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($45,270)
--- Trenton, NJ ($43,730)
Don LaVange // Flickr
#47. Social and human service assistants
Lincoln, NE
- Annual mean salary: $31,750
- #341 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 320
National
- Annual mean salary: $40,460
- Employment: 398,380
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($56,140)
--- Danbury, CT ($54,870)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($54,590)
Dragon Images // Shutterstock
#46. Receptionists and information clerks
Lincoln, NE
- Annual mean salary: $31,670
- #151 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,050
National
- Annual mean salary: $32,910
- Employment: 983,150
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($45,080)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($44,680)
--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($41,290)
New Africa // Shutterstock
#45. Bakers
Lincoln, NE
- Annual mean salary: $31,590
- #136 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 200
National
- Annual mean salary: $32,300
- Employment: 181,800
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($41,850)
--- Chattanooga, TN-GA ($41,660)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,160)
Canva
#44. Automotive and watercraft service attendants
Lincoln, NE
- Annual mean salary: $31,440
- #81 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 90
National
- Annual mean salary: $29,960
- Employment: 111,480
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Urban Honolulu, HI ($50,340)
--- Fairbanks, AK ($41,840)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,120)
Canva
#43. Cooks, institution and cafeteria
Lincoln, NE
- Annual mean salary: $30,900
- #174 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 390
National
- Annual mean salary: $31,520
- Employment: 392,860
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($48,130)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($47,400)
--- Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($47,000)
Canva
#42. Switchboard operators, including answering service
Lincoln, NE
- Annual mean salary: $30,580
- #130 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available
National
- Annual mean salary: $34,590
- Employment: 48,190
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($51,610)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($51,250)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($47,440)
ESB Basic // Shutterstock
#41. Demonstrators and product promoters
Lincoln, NE
- Annual mean salary: $30,540
- #98 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 60
National
- Annual mean salary: $36,990
- Employment: 40,680
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($64,820)
--- Boulder, CO ($51,470)
--- Prescott, AZ ($47,200)
Canva
#40. Floral designers
Lincoln, NE
- Annual mean salary: $30,390
- #114 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 110
National
- Annual mean salary: $32,100
- Employment: 36,000
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- New Haven, CT ($44,600)
--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($43,780)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,120)
Unsplash
#39. Cleaners of vehicles and equipment
Lincoln, NE
- Annual mean salary: $30,320
- #141 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 550
National
- Annual mean salary: $30,550
- Employment: 351,960
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($40,840)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,980)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,780)
Nejron Photo // Shutterstock
#38. Tire repairers and changers
Lincoln, NE
- Annual mean salary: $29,670
- #229 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 150
National
- Annual mean salary: $32,520
- Employment: 93,180
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Urban Honolulu, HI ($44,520)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,520)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($43,370)
Canva
#37. Janitors and cleaners, except maids and housekeeping cleaners
Lincoln, NE
- Annual mean salary: $29,650
- #202 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 2,440
National
- Annual mean salary: $31,860
- Employment: 2,036,680
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,030)
--- Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($41,240)
--- Barnstable Town, MA ($41,150)
Unsplash
#36. Dietetic technicians
Lincoln, NE
- Annual mean salary: $29,490
- #76 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 30
National
- Annual mean salary: $34,160
- Employment: 21,610
- Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($55,550)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($52,700)
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($48,370)
Canva
#35. Stockers and order fillers
Lincoln, NE
- Annual mean salary: $29,390
- #283 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 2,100
National
- Annual mean salary: $33,020
- Employment: 2,451,430
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($42,240)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,960)
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($40,620)
The Boston Globe // Getty Images
#33 (tie). Sewing machine operators
Lincoln, NE
- Annual mean salary: $29,280
- #157 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 30
National
- Annual mean salary: $30,880
- Employment: 116,220
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Appleton, WI ($43,060)
--- Glens Falls, NY ($42,270)
--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($40,660)
UfaBizPhoto // Shutterstock
#33 (tie). Veterinary assistants and laboratory animal caretakers
Lincoln, NE
- Annual mean salary: $29,280
- #158 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 130
National
- Annual mean salary: $31,780
- Employment: 98,970
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Ames, IA ($44,000)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,680)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,920)
Canva
#32. Animal caretakers
Lincoln, NE
- Annual mean salary: $29,210
- #120 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 280
National
- Annual mean salary: $29,520
- Employment: 225,680
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($40,460)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,720)
--- Salinas, CA ($37,420)
Pressmaster // Shutterstock
#31. Shuttle drivers and chauffeurs
Lincoln, NE
- Annual mean salary: $29,200
- #167 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 210
National
- Annual mean salary: $32,570
- Employment: 175,660
- Entry level education requirements: not available
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,740)
--- Napa, CA ($42,730)
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($42,000)
Africa Studio // Shutterstock
#30. Retail salespersons
Lincoln, NE
- Annual mean salary: $28,970
- #270 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 4,020
National
- Annual mean salary: $31,920
- Employment: 3,693,490
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($41,150)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,150)
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($38,790)
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#29. Food preparation workers
Lincoln, NE
- Annual mean salary: $28,820
- #124 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,080
National
- Annual mean salary: $28,810
- Employment: 783,350
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,950)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,230)
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($38,340)
Canva
#28. Maids and housekeeping cleaners
Lincoln, NE
- Annual mean salary: $28,460
- #132 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 860
National
- Annual mean salary: $29,580
- Employment: 723,430
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($45,430)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($44,940)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($44,580)
Rawpixel.com // Shutterstock
#27. Cooks, short order
Lincoln, NE
- Annual mean salary: $28,380
- #92 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 300
National
- Annual mean salary: $28,110
- Employment: 124,800
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,670)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,060)
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($37,940)
Jason Person // Shutterstock
#26. Counter and rental clerks
Lincoln, NE
- Annual mean salary: $28,250
- #360 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 670
National
- Annual mean salary: $36,170
- Employment: 371,620
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Urban Honolulu, HI ($48,760)
--- Fairbanks, AK ($47,080)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($45,760)
Rusty Clark ~ 100K Photos // Flickr
#25. Packers and packagers, hand
Lincoln, NE
- Annual mean salary: $28,110
- #230 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 560
National
- Annual mean salary: $30,950
- Employment: 585,270
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,960)
--- Rome, GA ($38,830)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,460)
viviandnguyen_ // Flickr
#24. Recreation workers
Lincoln, NE
- Annual mean salary: $28,070
- #274 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 360
National
- Annual mean salary: $32,020
- Employment: 264,020
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Fairbanks, AK ($50,710)
--- Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($45,730)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($44,200)
Oksana Shufrych // Shutterstock
#22 (tie). Food servers, nonrestaurant
Lincoln, NE
- Annual mean salary: $27,500
- #150 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 960
National
- Annual mean salary: $29,500
- Employment: 243,030
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Napa, CA ($46,270)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,930)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($43,400)
VGstockstudio // Shutterstock
#22 (tie). Laundry and dry-cleaning workers
Lincoln, NE
- Annual mean salary: $27,500
- #140 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 200
National
- Annual mean salary: $27,830
- Employment: 157,400
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,740)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,290)
--- Santa Rosa, CA ($35,690)
Dmitry Kalinovsky // Shutterstock
#21. Couriers and messengers
Lincoln, NE
- Annual mean salary: $27,020
- #200 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 150
National
- Annual mean salary: $34,270
- Employment: 68,310
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($43,430)
--- Modesto, CA ($42,550)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($42,220)
ProfDEH // Wikimedia Commons
#20. Hotel, motel, and resort desk clerks
Lincoln, NE
- Annual mean salary: $26,990
- #136 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 280
National
- Annual mean salary: $28,040
- Employment: 220,380
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($52,150)
--- Urban Honolulu, HI ($48,900)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,910)
Gabriel Georgescu // Shutterstock
#19. Driver/sales workers
Lincoln, NE
- Annual mean salary: $26,930
- #308 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 850
National
- Annual mean salary: $31,970
- Employment: 477,020
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Bismarck, ND ($48,560)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($46,390)
--- Fargo, ND-MN ($46,360)
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#18. Choreographers
Lincoln, NE
- Annual mean salary: $26,500
- #19 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available
National
- Annual mean salary: $49,630
- Employment: 3,990
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($94,910)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($79,760)
--- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($63,250)
Unsplash
#17. Pharmacy aides
Lincoln, NE
- Annual mean salary: $25,850
- #138 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 40
National
- Annual mean salary: $34,560
- Employment: 43,560
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($59,160)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($57,630)
--- Santa Rosa, CA ($56,450)
Canva
#16. Physical therapist aides
Lincoln, NE
- Annual mean salary: $25,830
- #142 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 120
National
- Annual mean salary: $30,370
- Employment: 42,390
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Santa Rosa, CA ($45,060)
--- Jackson, MS ($42,210)
--- Urban Honolulu, HI ($40,510)
Canva
#15. Childcare workers
Lincoln, NE
- Annual mean salary: $25,750
- #161 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,600
National
- Annual mean salary: $27,680
- Employment: 438,520
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,390)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,120)
--- Napa, CA ($36,850)
Krakenimages.com // Shutterstock
#14. Ushers, lobby attendants, and ticket takers
Lincoln, NE
- Annual mean salary: $25,730
- #53 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 30
National
- Annual mean salary: $26,390
- Employment: 54,970
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Charlottesville, VA ($48,540)
--- Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($39,670)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($37,140)
Pexels
#13. Cashiers
Lincoln, NE
- Annual mean salary: $25,720
- #147 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 3,220
National
- Annual mean salary: $26,780
- Employment: 3,335,170
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,860)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,910)
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($35,400)
Dean Drobot // Shutterstock
#12. Dining room and cafeteria attendants and bartender helpers
Lincoln, NE
- Annual mean salary: $25,640
- #141 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 160
National
- Annual mean salary: $27,690
- Employment: 336,970
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($38,490)
--- Ithaca, NY ($38,170)
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($37,910)
aboutsung // Shutterstock
#11. Pressers, textile, garment, and related materials
Lincoln, NE
- Annual mean salary: $25,290
- #76 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 40
National
- Annual mean salary: $28,110
- Employment: 26,910
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,040)
--- Santa Rosa, CA ($37,370)
--- Springfield, MA-CT ($36,530)
Canva
#10. Fast food and counter workers
Lincoln, NE
- Annual mean salary: $24,920
- #134 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 4,930
National
- Annual mean salary: $26,060
- Employment: 3,095,120
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,090)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,360)
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($34,240)
Pxhere
#9. Parking attendants
Lincoln, NE
- Annual mean salary: $24,720
- #130 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 120
National
- Annual mean salary: $29,210
- Employment: 91,160
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,920)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,670)
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($35,420)
Martin Smith // Shutterstock
#8. Cooks, fast food
Lincoln, NE
- Annual mean salary: $24,660
- #130 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 760
National
- Annual mean salary: $25,490
- Employment: 768,130
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Urban Honolulu, HI ($36,820)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($36,640)
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($35,040)
Daniel Lee // Flickr
#7. Bartenders
Lincoln, NE
- Annual mean salary: $24,530
- #285 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 670
National
- Annual mean salary: $30,340
- Employment: 485,330
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($50,180)
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($47,820)
--- Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($47,440)
Crew // Wikimedia Commons
#6. Telemarketers
Lincoln, NE
- Annual mean salary: $24,140
- #112 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 440
National
- Annual mean salary: $30,670
- Employment: 115,130
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($63,030)
--- Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($49,120)
--- New Haven, CT ($48,680)
Atstock Productions // Shutterstock
#5. Dishwashers
Lincoln, NE
- Annual mean salary: $23,920
- #214 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 350
National
- Annual mean salary: $27,350
- Employment: 377,040
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($37,560)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,200)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,440)
Ryan Everton // Unsplash
#4. Amusement and recreation attendants
Lincoln, NE
- Annual mean salary: $23,770
- #177 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,030
National
- Annual mean salary: $26,110
- Employment: 262,170
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($37,560)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($36,800)
--- Anchorage, AK ($36,020)
Unsplash
#3. Waiters and waitresses
Lincoln, NE
- Annual mean salary: $23,140
- #289 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,980
National
- Annual mean salary: $29,010
- Employment: 1,804,030
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Glens Falls, NY ($47,570)
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($47,080)
--- Ithaca, NY ($44,970)
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#2. Lifeguards, ski patrol, and other recreational protective service workers
Lincoln, NE
- Annual mean salary: $23,070
- #156 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 80
National
- Annual mean salary: $27,320
- Employment: 114,320
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Urban Honolulu, HI ($43,930)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,420)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($37,930)
Pixabay
#1. Hosts and hostesses, restaurant, lounge, and coffee shop
Lincoln, NE
- Annual mean salary: $22,640
- #229 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 300
National
- Annual mean salary: $26,000
- Employment: 324,690
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($37,560)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,060)
--- Madera, CA ($36,490)
Dragon Images // Shutterstock
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.
