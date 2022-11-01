Nebraska tax-incentive deals decline

The number of companies seeking tax incentives from the state of Nebraska has continued to fall.
According to the Nebraska Tax Incentives Annual Report released Monday by the Nebraska Department of Revenue, the state signed only 47 Nebraska Advantage Act agreements between Jan. 1, 2021, and June 30 of this year.
The report covers 18 months rather than a year because of a change by the Legislature to have it cover the state's fiscal year rather than calendar years as it has in the past.
That makes straight comparisons with previous years difficult, but the report does show that the pace of tax incentive applications has slowed significantly during the coronavirus pandemic.
Nebraska officials signed 42 deals in calendar year 2020, which was the lowest number since 2011. That means there have been 89 deals in the past 2 1/2 years. In 2019 alone, 69 incentive deals were signed.
Only four of the 47 signed deals were for Lincoln companies.
The biggest in terms of proposed investment, $109 million, is for Adjuvance Technologies, a company that produces substances called adjuvants that are added to vaccines to help boost their effectiveness. The company also proposed adding 50 jobs.
The biggest Lincoln-based agreement in terms of jobs was signed by life insurance company Assurity, which proposed adding 100 new jobs.
Statewide, the largest tax-incentive deal based on amount invested was $858 million for Elk Creek Resources, a subsidiary of Niocorp., the company developing a rare metals mine in Johnson County. The company is also proposing 400 new jobs.
Lincoln Premium Poultry, the company that runs the Costco chicken processing plant, had the largest jobs-related incentive deal, with 800. The company also proposed investing more than $240 million.
Many of the largest tax-incentive deals signed during the 18-month period were for alternative energy projects. There were five deals for wind farms proposing at least $150 million in investment as well as a $295 million deal for a renewable diesel fuel project in Hastings.
The 15 states most dependent on federal aid
States Most Dependent on Federal Aid
Photo Credit: Lux Blue / Shutterstock
For many Americans, the federal government’s packages to stimulate the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic are notable for the direct relief they have offered to individual households, like stimulus checks and expanded unemployment benefits. But these bills have also brought unprecedented levels of federal investment into state and local governments.
One of the major features of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, passed in March of this year, was a $350 billion fund for states, territories, cities, counties, and tribal governments across the nation to supplement their own revenues. The package also included large pots of funding for areas like health, education, infrastructure, and others that are funded through state and local dollars. The American Rescue Plan followed the $2.2 trillion CARES Act from March 2020 and other pandemic relief packages that offered aid for similar purposes.
The aid provided to state and local governments in the COVID-19 stimulus bills was intended to ward off cutbacks to public services at a time when many observers feared that tax revenues would collapse as a result of the pandemic’s economic fallout. But while COVID-19 created additional urgency for federal support to states, the federal government has long played an important role in supporting state budgets.
Shutterstock
Federal contributions to state budgets will spike due to COVID-19
For most of the last two decades, federal funding has represented more than 20% of all state and local government revenue in the U.S., according to data from the
U.S. Census Bureau. In nominal dollars, federal investment in the states is more than 2.5 times what it was at the start of the millennium, rising from $292 billion in 2000 to $762 billion in 2019. And as in the Great Recession, when federal investment increased dramatically both in dollars and as a share of state revenues due to the $787 billion stimulus plan under Obama, these same figures are likely to spike again when the pandemic stimulus packages are taken into account for 2020 and 2021.
Open-ended grants to states like the $350 billion fund in the American Rescue Plan are rare, and instead, federal dollars flowing to the states typically fund particular programs, like Medicaid or income assistance, or to grants that can only fund certain priorities, like transportation, education, or economic development. These dollars are usually meant to supplement state funds, particularly in states with fewer economic resources (and as a result, lower tax revenues) or larger groups of people who qualify for public assistance programs.
Eight states relied on federal aid for 30% of total revenue
Because federal funding is structured in this way, some states are more heavily dependent on federal dollars than others. Pre-pandemic, eight states took in more than 30% of their revenues from federal dollars. Southern states like Louisiana, Kentucky, and Mississippi, which have some of the largest numbers of people living in poverty and qualifying for various federal aid programs, are among the most dependent on federal funding. Some rural states with small populations, like Montana and Alaska, have a limited tax base that makes federal support more important to their budgets. And along those lines, another important factor in reliance on federal aid is a state’s political leanings: more conservative states tend to have lower taxes and levels of public spending, which means they may fund a greater proportion of their budgets with federal money.
To determine the states most dependent on federal aid, researchers at
Commodity.com calculated federal funding as a share of total state and local government revenue using the most recent data available from the U.S. Census Bureau’s . In the event of a tie, the state with more federal funding per person was ranked higher. 2019 Annual Survey of State and Local Government Finances
Here are the states most dependent on federal aid.
15. Indiana
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Federal funding as a share of total state revenue: 25.6% Federal funding per capita: $2,359 Total federal funding: $15,931,783,000 Total state revenue: $62,345,742,000
Shutterstock
14. Michigan
Photo Credit: Henryk Sadura / Shutterstock
Federal funding as a share of total state revenue: 25.6% Federal funding per capita: $2,425 Total federal funding: $24,171,800,000 Total state revenue: $94,423,525,000
Shutterstock
13. Tennessee
Photo Credit: Mihai_Andritoiu / Shutterstock
Federal funding as a share of total state revenue: 25.7% Federal funding per capita: $1,842 Total federal funding: $12,687,675,000 Total state revenue: $49,301,966,000
Shutterstock
12. Vermont
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Federal funding as a share of total state revenue: 27.2% Federal funding per capita: $3,342 Total federal funding: $2,083,514,000 Total state revenue: $7,665,670,000
Shutterstock
11. Wyoming
Photo Credit: Real Window Creative / Shutterstock
Federal funding as a share of total state revenue: 27.7% Federal funding per capita: $4,163 Total federal funding: $2,423,952,000 Total state revenue: $8,765,832,000
Shutterstock
10. Alabama
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Federal funding as a share of total state revenue: 27.9% Federal funding per capita: $2,489 Total federal funding: $12,251,463,000 Total state revenue: $43,860,663,000
Shutterstock
9. Arizona
Photo Credit: Mark Skalny / Shutterstock
Federal funding as a share of total state revenue: 29.7% Federal funding per capita: $2,365 Total federal funding: $17,553,381,000 Total state revenue: $59,016,577,000
Shutterstock
8. New Mexico
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Federal funding as a share of total state revenue: 30.2% Federal funding per capita: $3,663 Total federal funding: $7,715,923,000 Total state revenue: $25,517,327,000
Shutterstock
7. Arkansas
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Federal funding as a share of total state revenue: 30.3% Federal funding per capita: $2,694 Total federal funding: $8,165,669,000 Total state revenue: $26,989,530,000
Shutterstock
6. West Virginia
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Federal funding as a share of total state revenue: 30.4% Federal funding per capita: $2,966 Total federal funding: $5,292,991,000 Total state revenue: $17,438,498,000
Shutterstock
5. Mississippi
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Federal funding as a share of total state revenue: 31.4% Federal funding per capita: $2,941 Total federal funding: $8,726,251,000 Total state revenue: $27,796,883,000
Shutterstock
4. Kentucky
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Federal funding as a share of total state revenue: 31.8% Federal funding per capita: $2,854 Total federal funding: $12,780,283,000 Total state revenue: $40,238,628,000
Shutterstock
3. Louisiana
Photo Credit: Felix Mizioznikov / Shutterstock
Federal funding as a share of total state revenue: 32.3% Federal funding per capita: $3,146 Total federal funding: $14,616,011,000 Total state revenue: $45,271,357,000
Shutterstock
2. Alaska
Photo Credit: Marcus Biastock / Shutterstock
Federal funding as a share of total state revenue: 32.7% Federal funding per capita: $5,420 Total federal funding: $3,963,195,000 Total state revenue: $12,106,780,000
Shutterstock
1. Montana
Photo Credit: Mihai_Andritoiu / Shutterstock
Federal funding as a share of total state revenue: 34.0% Federal funding per capita: $3,219 Total federal funding: $3,477,855,000 Total state revenue: $10,222,926,000
Shutterstock
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.