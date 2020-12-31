Nebraska Supreme Court upholds permit for Costco poultry farm near Lincoln

The Nebraska Supreme Court has cleared the way for Lancaster County's first Costco-affiliated poultry operation.
The court on Thursday denied a two-part appeal of the Lancaster County Board's decision to grant a permit for the proposed poultry farm in the southwest part of the county.
In a unanimous opinion, the court said it agreed with Lancaster County District Court Judge Jodi Nelson that one of the appellants lacked standing and that the County Board properly issued the permit.
The poultry operation was proposed in 2018 by Randy Essink on land he owns at 13350 W. Wittstruck Road. It would have four large barns that would raise approximately 190,000 broiler chickens every couple of months for the Costco processing plant in Fremont.
Despite heavy opposition from neighbors, environmental groups and others, the County Board approved the permit in September 2018 on a 3-2 vote.
Three people — E. Jane Egan, Janis Howlett and Ken Tesar — appealed the decision. Tesar later died, but Egan and Howlett took the case to Lancaster County District Court last year, arguing that the County Board, in approving the operation, did not take into account factors such as potential devaluation of nearby properties and potential pollution. They also argued that Essink's lack of experience in poultry farming should be considered.
In October 2019, Nelson dismissed Egan from the case because she does not live near the site, ruling she lacked standing. Nelson also ruled against Howlett, writing at the time that Essink's proposed operation "not only meets, but exceeds the criteria for approval as set forth in the zoning regulations."
The Supreme Court, in its ruling Thursday, agreed that Egan did not have standing to sue because her residence is nearly 13 miles away and that she could not demonstrate any way in which she personally would be harmed by the operation.
On Howlett's appeal, the court said it found "no basis" to question Nelson's ruling that the permit was properly granted.
In addition, the court said, it also could not find any error of law or fact in the decision.
"There is thus no basis to reverse the district court's decision," the opinion said.
Stephen Mossman, an attorney for Essink, said the ruling was welcome.
"From our perspective, the Supreme Court correctly noted that both Lancaster County and the District Court were presented with plenty of evidence that such a modern poultry facility would not impact the neighbors," he said in an emailed statement. "Randy Essink is pleased to have the litigation behind him."
Mossman said he wasn't sure when Essink would move forward on building the poultry barns on his land.
Lincoln Premium Poultry, which is running the Fremont plant for Costco, had wanted to have all of its suppliers in place by this past summer, but previously said it would work with Essink and Sunset Poultry if they won their court cases. The plant opened in September 2019.
“We are thrilled with the decision of the Nebraska Supreme Court and look forward to working with Mr. Essink as he prepares to move forward on his grower barns,” said Jessica Kolterman, a spokeswoman for Lincoln Premium Poultry
Kolterman said the company would work with Essink on a timeline to build his operation and get it up and running.
Essink's operation was one of two proposed in the county after Costco announced plans to open a processing plant in Fremont to process broiler chickens for its warehouse stores.
The county board last year rejected the second application, near Northwest 27th Street and West Ashland Road in the northwest part of the county, by an entity named Sunset Poultry.
Sunset has appealed that decision to county district court, where a trial is tentatively scheduled for May.
The two applications led the county to form a task force to come up with proposed new rules for large livestock operations.
The County Board in February voted to approve the new rules, which require large-scale enclosed feeding operations like the Costco chicken farms to be at least three-quarters of a mile from any residence and even farther away from schools, churches and other public buildings.
