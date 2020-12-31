Nebraska Supreme Court upholds permit for Costco poultry farm near Lincoln

In October 2019, Nelson dismissed Egan from the case because she does not live near the site, ruling she lacked standing. Nelson also ruled against Howlett, writing at the time that Essink's proposed operation "not only meets, but exceeds the criteria for approval as set forth in the zoning regulations."

The Supreme Court, in its ruling Thursday, agreed that Egan did not have standing to sue because her residence is nearly 13 miles away and that she could not demonstrate any way in which she personally would be harmed by the operation.

On Howlett's appeal, the court said it found "no basis" to question Nelson's ruling that the permit was properly granted.

In addition, the court said, it also could not find any error of law or fact in the decision.

"There is thus no basis to reverse the district court's decision," the opinion said.

Stephen Mossman, an attorney for Essink, said the ruling was welcome.

"From our perspective, the Supreme Court correctly noted that both Lancaster County and the District Court were presented with plenty of evidence that such a modern poultry facility would not impact the neighbors," he said in an emailed statement. "Randy Essink is pleased to have the litigation behind him."