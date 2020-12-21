Nebraska State Patrol to move most operations to former Verizon call center in Lincoln

The former Verizon Wireless call center has a new tenant, and it's not who you might expect.
The Nebraska State Patrol announced Monday that it will consolidate most of its operations in the building at 4600 Innovation Drive, near Interstate 80 and Northwest First Street.
The patrol said it has entered into a 20-year lease for about 75% of the 113,000-square-foot building and expects to move in in March.
The move will allow the agency to bring most of its Lincoln-based troopers and civilian staff under one roof, rather than spread out in six offices throughout the city.
The patrol said in a news release that it will locate its headquarters troop area, Troop H investigative services, carrier enforcement, criminal identification division, communications division, Nebraska Information Analysis Center and state headquarters functions in the building.
The patrol also plans to locate a new dispatch center, the Lincoln Communications Center, in the building. It will replace separate dispatch centers in Lincoln and Omaha.
The patrol said no jobs will be eliminated in the consolidation.
“For decades, NSP team members have been scattered around Lincoln at various offices,” Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the State Patrol, said in a news release. “Our new state headquarters will bring our team together, which allows us to better serve Nebraskans and improve many processes that currently involve personnel from multiple offices.”
The patrol's crime lab, which relocated to a brand-new building near the Lincoln Airport in 2015, will remain at that location.
The building at 4600 Innovation Drive is relatively new, having been built for Verizon Wireless in 2007 so the company could open a call center in Lincoln.
The company closed the call center in March 2017, leaving the building vacant, and its owner eventually defaulted.
Lincoln companies Nelnet and Speedway Properties partnered to buy the building at auction in 2018, and last year, Nelnet opened a loan servicing call center in about 20,000 square feet of the space.
The current State Patrol headquarters is in a state-owned office complex at 14th Street and Nebraska 2 in south Lincoln. It's not immediately clear what the state has planned for the space.
