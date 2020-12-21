Nebraska State Patrol to move most operations to former Verizon call center in Lincoln

The former Verizon Wireless call center has a new tenant, and it's not who you might expect.

The Nebraska State Patrol announced Monday that it will consolidate most of its operations in the building at 4600 Innovation Drive, near Interstate 80 and Northwest First Street.

The patrol said it has entered into a 20-year lease for about 75% of the 113,000-square-foot building and expects to move in in March.

The move will allow the agency to bring most of its Lincoln-based troopers and civilian staff under one roof, rather than spread out in six offices throughout the city.

The patrol said in a news release that it will locate its headquarters troop area, Troop H investigative services, carrier enforcement, criminal identification division, communications division, Nebraska Information Analysis Center and state headquarters functions in the building.

The patrol also plans to locate a new dispatch center, the Lincoln Communications Center, in the building. It will replace separate dispatch centers in Lincoln and Omaha.

The patrol said no jobs will be eliminated in the consolidation.