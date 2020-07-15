You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Nebraska signs 69 tax incentive agreements in 2019
View Comments
editor's pick topical

Nebraska signs 69 tax incentive agreements in 2019

{{featured_button_text}}
Progress Monolith

Pelletized carbon black awaits testing in the analytical lab at Monolith Materials' research and development center in Lincoln. The tax-incentive agreement the company signed with the state was the largest one in the Lincoln area signed in 2019.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

The state signed more tax-incentive agreements last year than it did the previous year.

According to the 2019 Nebraska Tax Incentives Annual Report, released Wednesday by the Nebraska Department of Revenue, the state signed 69 Nebraska Advantage Act incentive agreements with companies last year. That was up from 58 agreements in 2018 but is still below the 74 agreements that were signed in 2017.

The biggest agreement signed, both for proposed spending and proposed number of jobs, is one with Niocorp Developments Ltd., which is hoping to build a rare metals mine near Elk Creek in Johnson County.

Mine near Elk Creek qualifies for $200M in Nebraska tax incentives

The agreement proposes $858 million of investment and 400 jobs. Niocorp is still trying to raise money for the project and does not have a firm date when construction might start.

The next-largest incentive agreement is one with XXVI Holdings Inc., which actually has two applications -- one for $565 million and 30 jobs, and another for $35 million and no jobs. XXVI Holdings Inc. is a Google subsidiary, and the application is related to the company's planned data center in Papillion.

The largest application in terms of jobs outside of NioCorp's was for MMP Enterprises, which proposed 326 jobs in Sidney. However, the Canadian logistics management company last fall announced it was canceling its plans to buy a former Cabela's building in the city.

The next-largest was for BD, which proposed 300 jobs and $200 million in investment, at plants in Broken Bow, Columbus and Holdrege.

BD partners with federal agency to invest $70M in Nebraska plants to make needles, syringes

The number of agreements signed for investment and jobs in Lincoln was nearly double what it was in 2018. There were 13 agreements signed proposing investment and jobs in Lincoln only and another eight targeting Lincoln and other cities, up from seven and five in 2018.

The largest proposed investment was $210 million by Monolith Materials in Lincoln and Hickman for its carbon black manufacturing plant. Monolith and four other companies signed applications proposing 100 jobs in Lincoln.

Companies that sign agreements must hit minimum levels of jobs and investment before they can receive any tax incentives.

Monolith investing millions in Nebraska in reinventing the carbon black industry
Bearing maker opens Lincoln plant

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Hey, Oliver Cromwell!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News