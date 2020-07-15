Nebraska signs 69 tax incentive agreements in 2019

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The state signed more tax-incentive agreements last year than it did the previous year.

According to the 2019 Nebraska Tax Incentives Annual Report, released Wednesday by the Nebraska Department of Revenue, the state signed 69 Nebraska Advantage Act incentive agreements with companies last year. That was up from 58 agreements in 2018 but is still below the 74 agreements that were signed in 2017.

The biggest agreement signed, both for proposed spending and proposed number of jobs, is one with Niocorp Developments Ltd., which is hoping to build a rare metals mine near Elk Creek in Johnson County.

The agreement proposes $858 million of investment and 400 jobs. Niocorp is still trying to raise money for the project and does not have a firm date when construction might start.

The next-largest incentive agreement is one with XXVI Holdings Inc., which actually has two applications -- one for $565 million and 30 jobs, and another for $35 million and no jobs. XXVI Holdings Inc. is a Google subsidiary, and the application is related to the company's planned data center in Papillion.