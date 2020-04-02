You are the owner of this article.
Nebraska shatters unemployment claims record set last week
Nebraska shatters unemployment claims record set last week

Unionized hospitality workers wait in line in a basement garage to apply for unemployment benefits at the Hospitality Training Academy in Los Angeles last month. U.S. unemployment claims also shattered a record this past week.

 Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP file

The unemployment claims record Nebraska set a week ago is a thing of the past.

The state had 24,572 initial claims for unemployment in the week ending March 29. That was up almost 9,000 claims from the previous week, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to hammer the economy.

Nebraska now has had more than 40,000 unemployment claims filed in the past two weeks, which is about as many as it usually gets in a year.

As bad as Nebraska's numbers were, they paled in comparison to national numbers, which almost doubled.

The U.S. had 6,648,000 million initial claims last week, up 3,341,000 from the previous week.

