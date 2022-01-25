Nebraska sets another record low for unemployment rate

Nebraska once again set an all-time low unemployment rate in December.

The rate, which has set records five months in a row, declined to 1.7% last month, down from 1.8% in November. The rate was half as much as the 3.4% recorded in December 2020.

The December rate was a record not only for Nebraska but also for any state in records that go back to 1976.

The national unemployment rate in December was 3.9%, down from 4.2% in December and 6.7% a year ago.

“Nebraska’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate continues to drop, reaching another historical low in December,” Commissioner of Labor John H. Albin said in a news release.

The number of filled jobs in the state declined by about 4,000 from December, but it was by more than 22,600 from a year ago. The number of people employed rose by about 2,700 over November and by more than 19,000 compared with December 2020.

In the Lincoln Metropolitan Statistical Area, which includes Lancaster and Seward counties, the unemployment rate stayed steady from November to December at a record low of 1.1%. The rate in December 2020 was 3.2%.