Nebraska sees strong year for small-business lending

Nebraska saw a strong year for lending to small businesses even without counting the money lent as part of emergency stimulus programs.

The Small Business Administration said Monday that it provided guarantees for $153.7 million worth of loans in fiscal year 2020, which ended in September.

That's $10 million more than the amount guaranteed in 2019, even though the number of loans guaranteed actually declined slightly, from 445 in 2019 to 436 in 2020.

The state's largest bank, First National Bank of Omaha, was the top lender, both for number of loans, 29, and the nearly $10.4 million loaned. Union Bank & Trust of Lincoln was second in amount loaned, with a little less than $8.8 million, and fourth in total loans, with 20. Other Lincoln-based banks to make the top 10 were First State Bank, which was third in both number of loans and amount loaned; Cornhusker Bank, which was sixth in amount loaned and tied for eighth for number of loans; and City Bank & Trust, which ranked seventh for amount loaned.

The Small Business Administration said the loans guaranteed in Nebraska either created or saved 2,435 jobs statewide.