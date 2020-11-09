 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska sees strong year for small-business lending
View Comments
topical

Nebraska sees strong year for small-business lending

{{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska saw a strong year for lending to small businesses even without counting the money lent as part of emergency stimulus programs.

The Small Business Administration said Monday that it provided guarantees for $153.7 million worth of loans in fiscal year 2020, which ended in September.

That's $10 million more than the amount guaranteed in 2019, even though the number of loans guaranteed actually declined slightly, from 445 in 2019 to 436 in 2020.

PPP money has run out, but approved borrowers will still get money

The state's largest bank, First National Bank of Omaha, was the top lender, both for number of loans, 29, and the nearly $10.4 million loaned. Union Bank & Trust of Lincoln was second in amount loaned, with a little less than $8.8 million, and fourth in total loans, with 20. Other Lincoln-based banks to make the top 10 were First State Bank, which was third in both number of loans and amount loaned; Cornhusker Bank, which was sixth in amount loaned and tied for eighth for number of loans; and City Bank & Trust, which ranked seventh for amount loaned.

The Small Business Administration said the loans guaranteed in Nebraska either created or saved 2,435 jobs statewide.

In addition to regular Small Business Administration lending, Nebraska was one of the top states for emergency lending approved to help businesses survive the coronavirus pandemic.

Demand for emergency Small Business Adminstation loans strong among Lincoln businesses

Nebraska banks issued more than 44,000 Paycheck Protection Program loans worth more than $3.4 billion, as well as more than 14,400 Economic Injury Disaster Loans, worth about $851 million.

Leon Milobar, district director for the SBA Nebraska Office, said Paycheck Protection Program loans were utilized by more than 92% of the small businesses in Nebraska with employees, giving the state the fourth-highest utilization rate in the country.

Nelnet opens its online bank
First National to open branch in West Haymarket

Photos: Pandemic changes downtown landscape

Business logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Hey, Oliver Cromwell!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News