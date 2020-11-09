Nebraska sees strong year for small-business lending

Nebraska saw a strong year for lending to small businesses even without counting the money lent as part of emergency stimulus programs.
The Small Business Administration said Monday that it provided guarantees for $153.7 million worth of loans in fiscal year 2020, which ended in September.
That's $10 million more than the amount guaranteed in 2019, even though the number of loans guaranteed actually declined slightly, from 445 in 2019 to 436 in 2020.
The state's largest bank, First National Bank of Omaha, was the top lender, both for number of loans, 29, and the nearly $10.4 million loaned. Union Bank & Trust of Lincoln was second in amount loaned, with a little less than $8.8 million, and fourth in total loans, with 20. Other Lincoln-based banks to make the top 10 were First State Bank, which was third in both number of loans and amount loaned; Cornhusker Bank, which was sixth in amount loaned and tied for eighth for number of loans; and City Bank & Trust, which ranked seventh for amount loaned.
The Small Business Administration said the loans guaranteed in Nebraska either created or saved 2,435 jobs statewide.
In addition to regular Small Business Administration lending, Nebraska was one of the top states for emergency lending approved to help businesses survive the coronavirus pandemic.
Nebraska banks issued more than 44,000 Paycheck Protection Program loans worth more than $3.4 billion, as well as more than 14,400 Economic Injury Disaster Loans, worth about $851 million.
Leon Milobar, district director for the SBA Nebraska Office, said Paycheck Protection Program loans were utilized by more than 92% of the small businesses in Nebraska with employees, giving the state the fourth-highest utilization rate in the country.
Photos: Pandemic changes downtown landscape
Ghost Town, 10.20
Ghost Town-Novel Idea, 10.21
Ghost Town-Judtih Andre, 10.21
Ghost Town-Tavern, 10.21
Ghost Town-Chef Nadar, 10.21
Downtown ghost town, Husker Headquarters
Ghost Town - From Nebraska Gift Shop
Downtown ghost town, Cornhusker Marriott
Downtown ghost town
A walk downtown
A walk downtown
A walk downtown
A walk downtown
A walk downtown
A walk downtown
A walk downtown
A walk downtown
A walk downtown
Olsson 10.5
Olsson 10.5
Olsson 10.5
Olsson 10.5
Olsson 10.5
Hitting the brakes, bike ridership during pandemic
Sales and occupation tax collections down
Parking revenue during COVID-19
YMCA shut down
YMCA shut down
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.