Nebraska's Werner Enterprises to run electric semis on California route

Werner Enterprises has announced plans for a yearlong pilot program using an electric semi truck.
The Omaha-based trucking company said Wednesday that the 2019 Peterbilt 579 EV Class 8 electric truck will run for a year on a dedicated route in the Los Angeles area.
The pilot project is being done in conjunction with Peterbilt, Meritor and TransPower and is being paid for by California Climate Investments, the state’s cap-and-trade program for carbon emissions.
“Werner continues to be at the front edge of technology, and we are committed to finding alternative ways to keep our trucks environmentally friendly while using renewable energy,” President and Chief Executive Officer Derek Leathers said in a news release.