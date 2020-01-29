Nebraska's two largest newspapers soon will be part of the same company

Lee Enterprises, owner of the Lincoln Journal Star, announced Wednesday that it will purchase BH Media Group, which owns the Omaha World-Herald.

As part of the $140 million deal, Berkshire Hathaway — the Omaha-based company run by Warren Buffett — will provide $576 million in long-term financing to Lee at a 9% annual rate. That covers the purchase price and $400 million of existing Lee debt, which currently has rates of anywhere from 9.5%-12%, according to company filings. Lee said it would save $5 million annually on financing costs.

Mary Junck, Lee’s chairman, extolled the benefits of having a "single long-term lender who knows us well and is committed to our success."

Buffett, Berkshire Hathaway’s chairman and CEO, said Lee was the only company he considered selling to.

“We had zero interest in selling the group to anyone else for one simple reason: We believe that Lee is best positioned to manage through the industry’s challenges," Buffett said. "No organization is more committed to serving the vital role of high-quality local news, however delivered, as Lee. I am confident that our newspapers will be in the right hands going forward and I also am pleased to be deepening our long-term relationship with Lee through the financing agreement.”