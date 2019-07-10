As the state's new tourism slogan opines, Nebraska's not for everyone.
But it is, apparently, the place for retirees looking for a safe, affordable retirement.
That's the opinion of financial website Bankrate.com, which named the Cornhusker State its Best State for Retirement for 2019.
Bankrate looked at five factors to determine its ranking: affordability, crime, culture, weather and wellness.
It appears Nebraska came out on top thanks largely to its lack of low rankings in any category. Its lowest ranking was 30th for weather.
"If retirees can look past the low temps, they might find Nebraska a good spot to settle down," Adrian Garcia, a Bankrate.com data analyst, said in an email.
On the other hand, Nebraska ranked in the top half of states in every other category, getting its highest ranking, eighth, for wellness. It also ranked 14th for affordability.
"Affordable cost of living and access to excellent health care and hospitals are often cited as the two most important factors retirees consider when choosing where to live, only behind being near friends and family," Garcia said.
Midwestern states did well overall in the ranking, with Iowa coming in second, South Dakota third and Missouri fourth.
Traditional retirement destination Florida rounded out the top 5.
The worst place to retire, according to Bankrate: Maryland.
To see the full study, go to: bankrate.com/retirement/best-and-worst-states-for-retirement.