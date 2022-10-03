 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
editor's pick

Nebraska reports 2 more cases of bird flu; more than 150,000 birds affected

Nebraska has reported two more cases of bird flu.

One case was found in a commercial flock in York County and affected more than 159,000 game birds, according to the Nebraska Department of Agriculture. The other case was in a backyard chicken flock in Box Butte County with fewer than 100 birds.

They are the 10th and 11th cases to be reported from an outbreak that started in the spring.

About 4.8 million birds, mostly chickens at commercial egg-laying and broiler operations, had to be destroyed in the state after the outbreak in the spring, which appeared to have ended at the end of April.

But the highly contagious disease has made a comeback, with officials having found a case last month in a backyard flock in Dawes County.

The latest cases bring the number of affected birds in the state to close to 5 million.

State Veterinarian Roger Dudley said the two flocks affected by the current cases will be destroyed and disposed of in a humane manner. The Agriculture Department will set up a 6.2-mile control zone around the affected farms, and it encourages poultry producers in these zones to watch for signs and symptoms of HPAI and notify the department immediately of sick or dying birds.

Bird flu found in flock of 1.7 million laying hens in Dixon County
Nebraska drops ban on poultry events
Nebraska reports its first case of bird flu in nearly five months

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Husker News