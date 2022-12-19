 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical

Nebraska reports 15th case of bird flu

  • 0

The Nebraska Department of Agriculture has reported another case of bird flu, the 15th in the state so far this year.

The department said the latest case was in a mixed backyard flock of fewer than 100 birds in Knox County.

Drought, which has fried crops and pastures and fueled wildfires, is part of a rough year for Nebraska agriculture.

State Veterinarian Dr. Roger Dudley said in a news release that the affected flock has been depopulated and will be disposed of in an approved manner.

More than 5 million birds have now been destroyed in Nebraska because of the bird flu outbreak, which started in the spring, then appeared to have ended at the end of April only to reemerge in the fall.

Avian flu threat leads to Lincoln zoo closing bird exhibits
Another bird flu case detected in York County game flock
Additional case of bird flu in Nebraska reported in Dixon County
Nebraska reports 14th case of bird flu
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New truck stop planned for Crete

New truck stop planned for Crete

Grand Island-based Bosselman Enterprises said it plans to start construction on the 6,500-square-foot store next spring at the intersection of Nebraska 103 and 33.

Rail workers air frustrations with rallies, vote

Rail workers air frustrations with rallies, vote

Fed up with their demanding work schedules and disappointed in the contract they received, railroad workers aired their frustrations this week at rallies across the country and in a leadership vote at one of the biggest unions. 

Watch Now: Related Video

MacKenzie Scott Unveils New Website That Chronicles Donations

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News