Nebraska reports 14th case of bird flu

The Nebraska Department of Agriculture has reported another case of bird flu.

The case, in Knox County, was in a small backyard flock consisting of both chickens and waterfowl. There were fewer than 10 birds affected.

The department said in a news release that the birds have already been destroyed in a humane manner.

The case is the second reported case of bird flu in domesticated birds in Knox County and the 14th overall in the state since the outbreak started in the spring.

Roughly 5.8 million birds have been destroyed in Nebraska, making this outbreak larger than the one in 2015, which killed about 5 million birds in the state.

