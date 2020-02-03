You are the owner of this article.
Nebraska power agency plans to be carbon neutral by 2050
Nebraska power agency plans to be carbon neutral by 2050

Wind turbines

The Municipal Energy Agency of Nebraska, which already gets half of its power generation from renewable sources such as wind farms, has pledged to become carbon neutral by 2050.

 Journal Star file photo

The Municipal Energy Agency of Nebraska has announced plans to significantly reduce its reliance on fossil fuels over the next 30 years.

The nonprofit supplier of wholesale electricity to 69 communities in four states announced last week that its board of directors voted to work toward having a totally carbon neutral power resource portfolio by 2050.

The board resolution authorizes MEAN’s staff to collaboratively work with its Power Supply Committee to construct policies around resource planning, portfolio optimization and emissions reduction to achieve the goal.

“This is a significant and challenging goal by MEAN’s member communities,” Bob Poehling, executive director/CEO of MEAN, said in a news release. “MEAN is a member-driven organization and there is a desire from member communities to further build upon our clean energy portfolio and environmental stewardship.”

MEAN already gets 50% of the power it supplies from renewable resources such as wind farms and hydroelectric generation.

