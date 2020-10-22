Nebraska positioned to move ahead from pandemic difficulties, chamber president says

Nebraska is positioned to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic in better economic shape than most states as it confronts challenges of attracting and retaining a skilled young workforce, Nebraska Chamber of Commerce President Bryan Slone said Thursday.

Slone focused on future opportunities at a state legislative forum conducted remotely in conjunction with the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce.

"The name of the game is whether we can attract 18- to 34-year-olds" to fill jobs created in Nebraska in the private sector, Slone said.

Nebraska "seems to be coming through" the ongoing pandemic with "a surprisingly stable revenue base (and) is going to come out better than most," he said.

Slone gave credit to the Legislature for "a very nice job" in setting the table and said Gov. Pete Ricketts' decision not to issue a "stay in place order" as many other governors did as the virus spread was "a very smart move."

The Legislature in its final days in session in August approved additional property tax relief, enacted a new economic development tax incentive program and pledged $300 million in future state funding to attract a proposed $2.6 billion development project at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.