Nebraska offers 13 weeks more of unemployment benefits
Nebraska offers 13 weeks more of unemployment benefits

Albin and Ricketts

Nebraska Department of Labor Commissioner John Albin (left) and Gov. Pete Ricketts participate in a news conference in Lincoln in March. The department announced Monday that unemployed Nebraskans who exhaust their benefits can qualify for an additional 13 weeks of benefits.

 Shelly Kulhanek

Because of the number of people who have lost jobs either temporarily or permanently due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state is now offering extended unemployment benefits for the first time in nearly 40 years.

The Nebraska Department of Labor said Monday the people who exhaust their regular unemployment benefits and/or Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation benefits will be eligible for an additional 13 weeks of benefits. The weekly benefit amount will be the same as what people received for regular unemployment compensation.

Typically, you can get no more than 26 weeks of unemployment benefits during a 12-month period.

Nebraska had nation's lowest unemployment rate in May

Despite Nebraska reporting the lowest May unemployment in the country of 5.2%, it was still enough to trigger the need to offer extended benefits under federal guidelines.

The extended benefits began June 14, and the Department of Labor said it will notify people who qualify. You can find the eligibility criteria online.

The Labor Department said it's the first time since 1981 that unemployed workers in Nebraska have been eligible for extended benefits.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

