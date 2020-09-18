Nebraska now has lowest unemployment rate in US

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska's unemployment rate dropped to 4% in August, giving the state the lowest rate in the nation.

According to the Nebraska Department of Labor, the rate is down from a revised rate of 4.9% in July but up from a rate of 3.1% in August 2019.

Nebraska's rate was slightly lower than Utah's (4.1%) and Idaho's (4.2%) The state with the next-lowest rate was South Dakota at 4.8%.

Nebraska’s employment-to-population rate of 66.8% in August also was tops in the U.S.

“The last time Nebraska’s rate was at this level was in March of this year, which was the start of the pandemic,” Commissioner of Labor John H. Albin said in a news release. “The drop in the unemployment rate correlates with a decline in continued unemployment claims, so it appears that Nebraska is still on a path to economic recovery.”

While continuing claims in the state have declined significantly, down about 60% in the past two months, they are still well above pre-pandemic levels. Initial claims for unemployment also continue to be high, with last week's claims up slightly from the previous week and still more than triple what they were before the coronavirus pandemic started.