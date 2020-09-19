Nebraska native puts focus on building high-end cutting board

“It’s kind of like an infinity pool for the cutting board,” Adams said. “I think it’s really cool and a lot of people are loving that.”

Adams said The Decent Co. is also committed to being as environmentally friendly as possible and supporting the next generation of trade craftsmen.

He graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2004 with a degree in business administration and has worked for marketing companies as well as other side projects in Lincoln, New York and Hamburg, Germany.

The name Decent Co. had been on Adams’ mind for a while, but he hadn’t found a product to launch it with until he developed the cutting board. Apart from sounding good, Adams said he sees the name as a playful comment on the product’s quality.

“It’s kind of like a humble brag,” he said. “Just an aw-shucks, humble farmer type of thing.”

Adams said the bulk of the product’s sales will be online for now, but he has already been contacted about creating retail agreements to get his cutting boards on store shelves. He said he’s also interested in selling the product to restaurants and industrial kitchens.

He is hoping to have the product ready to ship out by Christmas.