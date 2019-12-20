Nebraska native planning to restore Lincoln Gold's building to former glory

The opportunity to buy it for "below replacement cost" was one of the big factors that made the deal possible, he said.

With the building sale complete, Keating can now embark on his plans to restore the building to its former glory.

His company is planning a $15 million-$20 million redevelopment project that will turn the six-story, 115,000-square-foot northern part of the building into a 110-room extended-stay hotel. The 207,000-square-foot, four-story southern part of the building will house existing tenants, including State of Nebraska offices.

Work in the four-story portion of the building will start right away, Keating said, and will include upgrades such as new elevators, bathrooms and windows, as well as new paint and carpet.

He hopes to have that work done by August, at which point work on the hotel will begin. That work is projected to take a year, meaning the hotel would be open in August 2021.

Keating said he is leaning toward it being a Residence Inn by Marriott but is still considering all brands and plans to make a final decision by March.

He said the extended-stay model, where rooms will have full kitchens, will fit in well to the mix of hotels downtown.