Nebraska native picked to lead NMotion
Nebraska native picked to lead NMotion

Scott Henderson

Scott Henderson

 Courtesy photo

A Nebraska native has been tabbed to lead Lincoln's startup accelerator program.

Scott Henderson, who has degrees from both the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and University of Nebraska at Omaha, is taking over as managing director of the NMotion Studio Accelerator and gBETA Lincoln program.

The programs are part of gener8tor, a nationwide network of startup accelerator organizations.

Henderson's background includes founding his own companies, working for tech-oriented foundations and doing a stint as the chief entrepreneurial officer at Purdue University.

“I am excited to be back in Nebraska to work with the best and brightest people who want to start their own companies,” Henderson said in a news release.

Christina Oldfather, a member of the NMotion Board of Directors and Director of Innovation and Entrepreneurship at the Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development called the hiring of Henderson "an ideal situation."

“We are excited to have Scott’s leadership to help leverage the locally grown success of NMotion and take full advantage of gener8tor’s national mentor and investor network,” she said in the news release.

