Nebraska meatpacking worker advocates seek workplace protections

So meatpacking workers go to work even when they are afraid to do so and some of them come to work even though they are feeling sick out of fear of risking their jobs, a variety of speakers said.

Meat processing plants are "the ground zero of this pandemic," Olga Guevara of South Sioux City said, speaking for a support group called Unity in Action.

If this is allowed to continue unabated, Sosa said, "you will have beef, you will have pork, but you might not have a workforce."

Worker advocates pointed to the primary need for packing plants to provide the 6 feet of personal distancing among workers on production lines that would conform to the fundamental distancing safety standard that is in effect outside the plants.

"Six feet of distancing is not happening," Becky Gould, executive director of Nebraska Appleseed, said.

"We do not have to choose between food production and safety protection," she said.

A national spotlight is focused on the coronavirus outbreak in meat packing plants in the wake of President Donald Trump's order on Tuesday for beef, pork and poultry processing to remain open despite safety concerns.