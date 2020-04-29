You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Nebraska meatpacking worker advocates seek workplace protections
View Comments
editor's pick alert

Nebraska meatpacking worker advocates seek workplace protections

Stopping virus a huge challenge at crowded US meat plants

In this photo provided by Tyson Foods, workers wear protective masks and stand between plastic dividers at the company's Camilla, Ga., poultry-processing plant. Tyson has added the plastic dividers to create separation between workers because of the coronavirus outbreak.

 Tyson Foods, Courtesy photo

Advocates for the state's meatpacking workers appealed Wednesday to Gov. Pete Ricketts and Nebraskans to provide adequate protections for what they described as a marginalized meatpacking work force that is bearing the brunt of the coronavirus outbreak in the state.

"Essential workers should be treated as essential human beings," Sergio Sosa, executive director of the Heartland Workers Center in Omaha, said during a virtual media briefing organized by Nebraska Appleseed through Zoom video conferencing.

With highly publicized outbreaks of the virus already reported at meat processing plants in Grand Island, Lexington, Dakota City, Madison, Hastings and Crete, a question was posed during the briefing about the lack of information coming from packing plants in South Omaha.

Ricketts said he'll not ask meatpacking plants to close

"We don't know how many may be infected" at those plants in Nebraska's most populous county, Sosa said in answer to the inquiry.

"They don't have unions," he said, and the companies "should share with us ... and be truthful about their workplace."

Worker advocates painted the picture of a workforce largely composed of immigrants and people of color who work shoulder to shoulder and across from one another on rapidly moving production lines.

Workers need to hold onto those jobs in order to feed their families, especially during this period of economic distress and unemployment, a range of advocates said. 

So meatpacking workers go to work even when they are afraid to do so and some of them come to work even though they are feeling sick out of fear of risking their jobs, a variety of speakers said.

Ricketts says meatpacking plants need to stay open

Meat processing plants are "the ground zero of this pandemic," Olga Guevara of South Sioux City said, speaking for a support group called Unity in Action.

If this is allowed to continue unabated, Sosa said, "you will have beef, you will have pork, but you might not have a workforce."

Worker advocates pointed to the primary need for packing plants to provide the 6 feet of personal distancing among workers on production lines that would conform to the fundamental distancing safety standard that is in effect outside the plants.

"Six feet of distancing is not happening," Becky Gould, executive director of Nebraska Appleseed, said. 

Stopping virus a huge challenge at crowded US meat plants

"We do not have to choose between food production and safety protection," she said.

A national spotlight is focused on the coronavirus outbreak in meat packing plants in the wake of President Donald Trump's order on Tuesday for beef, pork and poultry processing to remain open despite safety concerns. 

Trump said he will also attempt to protect meat processing plants from legal liability if they are sued by workers who contract coronavirus while on the job.

The collection of worker advocates said they have sent a letter to Ricketts urging him to provide needed protection for workers at plants in Nebraska "without delay."

Download PDF Letter to Ricketts concerning meatpacking workers

The governor has previously declined to impose the 6-feet distancing standard at the plants.

The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration sets standards at meatpacking plants, but the states have authority to attach additional requirements.

Worker advocates also asked Ricketts to require paid sick leave, job protection and shutdown pay so workers can afford to stay home when they need to.

Protecting packing plant workers would also "help slow the spread of the virus (and) protect all Nebraskans," Gould said.

All Nebraskans "face increased risk if essential workers go to work unprotected or because they can't afford not to," Rose Godinez, legal and policy counsel for ACLU of Nebraska, said.

Sixty-six percent of Nebraska's meatpacking workers are immigrants, Alexis Steele, policy staff attorney at the Immigrant Legal Center, said. 

Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

+2
NU announces plans to have classes on campus in fall
Education
breaking topical top story

NU announces plans to have classes on campus in fall

  • Alex Lantz
  • Updated

The plan to open classrooms acknowledges the possibility that class sizes may need to be reduced or adjustments may be required to class schedules in order to accommodate social distancing recommendations.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News