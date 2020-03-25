You are the owner of this article.
Nebraska meat workers to get raises, bonuses
JBS USA's plant in Grand Island

The  United Food and Commercial Workers International Union said Wednesday it has negotiated temporary pay raises and/or bonuses for more than 40,000 workers nationwide, including about 6,300 in Nebraska.

Don Walton: Working conditions at meatpacking plants remain dismal

According to the Union, Cargill is offering $2 per hour pay increase in effect between March 23 and May 5. The company will also strengthen worker safeguards with increased spacing in factory floor work areas, waive co-pays for coronavirus testing and treatment, and offer the ability to take time off for any coronavirus-related absences. The enhanced benefits will apply to workers at plants in Nebraska City and Cargill.

Workers at Hormel, which has a plant in Fremont, will receive a $300 bonus, and all JBS workers, including those in Grand Island, will receive a $600 bonus on May 15.

USDA eliminates line speed limits at pork processing plants

"What these companies did shows real leadership," UFCW International President Marc Perrone said in a statement.

Increased line speed, deregulation confront meatpacking workers
Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Husker News