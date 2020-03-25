Nebraska meat workers to get raises, bonuses

The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union said Wednesday it has negotiated temporary pay raises and/or bonuses for more than 40,000 workers nationwide, including about 6,300 in Nebraska.

According to the Union, Cargill is offering $2 per hour pay increase in effect between March 23 and May 5. The company will also strengthen worker safeguards with increased spacing in factory floor work areas, waive co-pays for coronavirus testing and treatment, and offer the ability to take time off for any coronavirus-related absences. The enhanced benefits will apply to workers at plants in Nebraska City and Cargill.