Nebraska's meat and poultry industries are set to get more than $50 million from the federal government.

Earlier this week, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced $89 million in federal grants during the National Farmers Union convention in San Francisco.

The $89 million is being distributed under the Department of Agriculture's Meat and Poultry Intermediary Lending Program to increase available financing for independent processors, alleviate bottlenecks and create opportunities for small businesses and entrepreneurs in rural communities, the USDA said in a news release.

Two Nebraska nonprofit organizations, the Center for Rural Affairs and the Nebraska Enterprise Fund, will each receive $15 million to establish a revolving loan fund to finance the startup, expansion and operation of meat and poultry processors.

“Nebraska families and agricultural producers benefit from this significant investment in the food supply chain” USDA Nebraska State Director Kate Bolz said in a news release. “Funding for the startup and expansion of independent meat processing capacity will promote competition, support producer income and create economic opportunity in rural communities.”

On Thursday, the USDA announced additional grants, including $25 million to help Wholestone Farms expand its pork processing operation in Fremont.

The grant, administered by USDA Rural Development through the Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion Program, will enable the company to add approximately 112,000 square feet directly connected to its existing facility, which will include an 89,000-square-foot cut floor and 23,000-square-foot rendering building. The physical expansion will double the plant's production capacity and allow Wholestone to add a second shift, meaning it will need to add close to 950 workers. That will increase its employment numbers in Fremont to nearly 2,200 workers.

Wholestone Farms representatives could not be reached for comment.

Biggest exports from Nebraska Biggest exports from Nebraska #30. Special classification provisions not elsewhere specified or included #29. Furniture; bedding, mattresses, and stuffed furnishings; lamps and lighting fittings, not elsewhere specified or included; illuminated signs, name-plates and the like; prefabricated buildings #28. Railway or tramway stock etc.; traffic signal equipment #27. Rubber and articles thereof #26. Organic chemicals #25. Edible vegetables and certain roots and tubers #24. Ships, boats and floating structures #23. Arms and ammunition; parts and accessories thereof #22. Prepared cereal, flour, starch or milk; bakers wares #21. Sugars and sugar confectionary #20. Aircraft, spacecraft, and parts thereof #19. Articles of iron or steel #18. Albuminoidal substances; modified starches; glues; enzymes #17. Iron and steel #16. Animal or vegetable fats, oils etc. and waxes #15. Plastics and articles thereof #14. Other products of animal origin #13. Essential oils and resinoids; perfumery, cosmetic or toilet preparations #12. Miscellaneous chemical products #11. Electrical machinery and equipment and parts; sound and TV recorders and reproducers, parts and accessories #10. Raw hides and skins (no furskins) and leather #9. Vehicles other than railway or tramway rolling stock, and parts and accessories #8. Pharmaceutical products #7. Optical, photographic, cinematographic, measuring, checking, precision, medical or surgical instruments and apparatus; parts and accessories thereof #6. Mineral fuels, mineral oils and products of their distillation; bituminous substances; mineral waxes #5. Cereals #4. Oil seeds; miscellaneous grain, seed, fruit, plants, etc. #3. Food industry residues and waste; prepared animal feed #2. Nuclear reactors, boilers, machinery etc.; parts #1. Meat and edible meat offal