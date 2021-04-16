Nebraska, Lincoln unemployment rates back to pre-pandemic levels

State and local unemployment numbers returned to pre-pandemic levels in March.

According to data released Friday by the Nebraska Department of Labor, Nebraska's unemployment rate in March was 2.9%, down from 3.1% in both February and March 2020.

The unemployment rate in the Lincoln Metropolitan Statistical Area, which includes Lancaster and Seward counties, also was 2.9% in March, down from 3.2% in February and 3.1% in March 2020.

Eric Thompson, director of the Bureau of Business Research at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, said the drop in the unemployment rate "signifies that there has been meaningful recovery in the Nebraska (and Lincoln) labor market."

However, he said, Bureau of Labor Statistics data show that Nebraska employment still is down about 2% from pre-pandemic levels.

According to figures from the state labor department, there are 21,000 fewer people employed than there were a year ago and more than 17,500 fewer jobs. In the Lincoln area, there are 2,900 fewer people working than a year ago and 5,200 fewer jobs.