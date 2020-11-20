Nebraska, Lincoln unemployment rates back to normal

State and unemployment rates returned to more normal levels in October for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic hit in March.

According to the Nebraska Department of Labor, Nebraska's unemployment rate was 3% last month, while the rate for the Lincoln Metropolitan Statistical Area was even lower, at 2.7%.

The statewide unemployment rate in October was the same that it was in October 2019, while the Lincoln-area rate was only 0.2 percentage points higher.

Compared with September, the state rate was down 0.6 percentage points and Lincoln's was down 0.5 points.

While the economy clearly is better now than it was several months ago, it should not be taken as a sign that the state's economy has fully recovered from the pandemic, said Creighton University economist Ernie Goss, who called the reduced unemployment rate a "small comfort."

"Compared to one year ago, the Nebraska economy is down approximately 9,300 jobs, seasonally adjusted," Goss said in an email. "However, compared to pre-COVID-19 levels, the state has lost roughly 21,000 jobs, seasonally adjusted."

Labor Commissioner John Albin in a news release pointed out that the total number of jobs in the state has been growing and exceeded 1 million for the second month in a row.