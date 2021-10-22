Nebraska, Lincoln set record lows for unemployment in September

Nebraska set a record low unemployment rate in September, as the labor market remains extremely tight.

The state Department of Labor said the 2% rate last month was the lowest recorded in records going back to 1976. The rate also tied the lowest rate ever recorded for any state.

The Lincoln Metropolitan Statistical Area also set a record, with an extremely low 1.3% rate.

While those numbers show how well the state and local economies are doing right now, they highlight the struggles that businesses face in trying to find enough workers.

According to the Department of Labor, there are more than 53,500 jobs open statewide. But there are only about 20,700 people listed as being unemployed, nearly 18,000 fewer than there were a year ago.

In the Lincoln area, the number of unemployed people fell from nearly 6,800 in September 2020 to just more than 2,400 last month.

Politicians, economists and others speculated that enhanced federal unemployment benefits were keeping large numbers of people out of the workforce. Nebraska ended those benefits in June, nearly three months early, and since then employment in the state has risen by more than 7,000 people.