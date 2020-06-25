Nebraska lands second straight Silver Shovel Award

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For the second straight year -- and third time since 2007 -- Nebraska has been honored with a Silver Shovel Award.

Area Development, a leading executive magazine covering corporate site selection and relocation, announced the award Thursday. The award recognizes Nebraska’s successful recruitment of high-value, job-creating investment projects in 2019.

“Nebraska continues to attract major investments from internationally renowned job creators thanks to our hardworking people, welcoming communities, and business-friendly climate,” Gov. Pete Ricketts said in a written statement. “The Silver Shovel Award underscores our state’s reputation as a great place to invest and grow a business.”

The magazine ranked each state’s 10 biggest investment or expansion projects on a combination of weighted factors including new jobs per capita, combined investments, new facilities and industry diversity.

Overall, the top 10 projects in Nebraska created more than 900 jobs and totaled nearly $1.9 billion in new investment.

