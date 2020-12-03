Nebraska initial unemployment claims back on the decline

After rising a week ago, initial unemployment claims in Nebraska dipped again to near their pandemic low.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, 2,288 Nebraskans filed claims for the week that ended Saturday. That was down by nearly 400 from the previous week and is only about 50 claims higher than the lowest weekly number since the pandemic started.

Continuing claims continued their steady decline, falling by more than 1,100 to 10,693 for the week ending Nov. 21. Continuing claims lag initial claims by a week.

Nationally, initial unemployment claims fell by more than 122,000 to just under 714,000. Continuing claims totaled 5.24 million, down by 690,000 from the previous week.

