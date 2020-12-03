Nebraska initial unemployment claims back on the decline

After rising a week ago, initial unemployment claims in Nebraska dipped again to near their pandemic low.
According to the U.S. Department of Labor, 2,288 Nebraskans filed claims for the week that ended Saturday. That was down by nearly 400 from the previous week and is only about 50 claims higher than the lowest weekly number since the pandemic started.
Continuing claims continued their steady decline, falling by more than 1,100 to 10,693 for the week ending Nov. 21. Continuing claims lag initial claims by a week.
Nationally, initial unemployment claims fell by more than 122,000 to just under 714,000. Continuing claims totaled 5.24 million, down by 690,000 from the previous week.
Slideshow: First jobs of noteworthy Nebraskans
Whether it was delivering eggs, stocking shelves or washing dishes, everyone had to start somewhere. Here's where these 37 Nebraskans started.
Adam Morfeld's first job was as a bagger at Hy-Vee in Sioux Falls, S.D., when he was 14 years old. Morfeld eventually moved up to manager, "le…
As a high school senior, Lincoln Public Schools Superintendent Steve Joel flipped burgers at Bick’s, one of Long Island’s first fast food join…
Lincoln rapper Scru Face Jean started rapping before he started working at age 16. But his first paying gig was at the former Taco Bueno on No…
At a teenager in the '60s, Jim Hoppe delivered cream and eggs at $1.60 an hour. He helped separate the cream from the milk and took it to home…
A dollar a day was big money back in the ’30s, when Foch Clark joined the Civilian Conservation Corps. “Because a loaf of bread wasn’t but 5 c…
Victorine Lieske, a Seward graphic designer and author of self-published comedic romance and suspense novels, loved her first job as an assist…
Katlyn Loof worked as an intern for Disney. From June 2013 to July 2014, the junior hospitality, restaurant and tourism management major at th…
Phyllis Stone, a 72-year-old Lakota mother and grandmother, can’t recall how much she earned from her first job. You can’t blame her. It was m…
A gig stocking goods and carrying bags at an Iowa grocery store helped Hobert Rupe pay for his 1976 Ford Mustang. The job at Kaiman's Supermar…
Vann Price, Lincoln North Star principal, worked at a McDonald’s counter and drive-thru in Omaha. “McDonald’s instilled in me the importance o…
Long before he became sheriff of Lancaster County, Terry Wagner worked as a busboy and dishwasher from 1968 to 1971 at The Congress Inn, Linco…
Certified nurseryman Randy Wolf has spent a lifetime working with plants. His first job was helping a neighbor near Arlington plant, harvest, …
Roma Amundson always thought work was supposed to be boring, even difficult. So she hesitates to call her first occupation a job, because the …
Andy Stebbing, Lancaster County treasurer and candidate for Lincoln mayor, was a gas jockey when he was 14 or 15 at Gordy’s Conoco, a few bloc…
Gail Perry, Baylor Evnen law firm managing partner, was a DQ girl at the Dairy Queen in Fremont: “I was 15 and the pay was around 2 dollars an…
“My first job was busing tables at a local restaurant in Kansas City when I was 15," said James D. Conley, bishop of the Lincoln Catholic Dioc…
The city councilman and former postmaster's first job was working on a thistle crew for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission in 1968. He cut…
Capital Humane Society Director Bob Downey was hired as a lifeguard at Meadowlane Pool in high school and he spent every summer working there …
Now a retired hose-puller from Lincoln's Goodyear plant, Kenny Dixon, in his early years, spent the summer painting houses for his dad. At 12,…
Like lots of Nebraskans who grew on farms, Les Murphy's first job was on his family's place near Friend. He drove a tractor, picked up hay and…
Lincoln Mayor Chris Beutler earned money for college helping build sanitary sewers for two summers in Omaha. He was a hod carrier, a low-level…
Of course "Weird Wally" Smith’s first job was at a car lot -- his dad’s. But his first paying gig? In 1960, he made $1.10 an hour hauling the …
Marty Ramirez, retired University of Nebraska-Lincoln psychologist, began working in beet and bean fields along with his family around his Sco…
Washing dishes at the Officer’s Club at Camp Shelby in Mississippi offers some perspective for incoming University of Nebraska President Hank …
Before Nebraska Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt immersed himself in education policy, he handed out business cards offering to do yard w…
High school sweethearts Mark and Paula Daharsh are both 59 and retired Lincoln Public Schools teachers. Paula didn’t like her first job, clear…
Pepe Fierro learned a valuable business lesson at an early age in Abilene, Texas. "I used to forge parents' signatures on report cards for 10 …
Randy Peters was almost 16, and he wanted that 1963 Ford Galaxie so he answered the 1971 ad for ranch hands -- "Good pay and no long hours." A…
Dan Duncan was raised on the family farm north of Morrill in Sioux County. That’s where his interest in food, fuel and sustainability got star…
Jim Peschong’s first job looked a lot like the one he’d had since he was 6: farm chores. He woke up at 4:30 to feed hogs, clean pens and whate…
The owner of the Zoo Bar, Pete Watters' first job was detasseling corn. ”I did that when I was about 13 or 14 in '73-’74. I was living in Bell…
A landscape designer and business owner for 25 years, Luann Finke's first professional job was as an extension horticulture assistant in 1980.…
“My first job was selling cable TV door-to-door ... because I had not put the work in while I was in college to secure the kind of job that I …
Al Dutcher’s dad gave him his first job, and for five years he hauled shingles and cinder blocks in Alpena, Michigan. The Nebraska state clima…
Hsa Eh Moo, 36, moved to the U.S. from Thailand seven years ago. Her first job was in the kitchen of a casino. “The job is good, but someone t…
Assurity CEO Tom Henning got his first paying job mowing the lawn for a neighbor in Crete. This neighbor loved gardening and instilled in Henn…
Before becoming a top executive at his dad's brokerage firm, Ameritrade, Pete Ricketts flipped patties, ran the register and did pretty much e…
