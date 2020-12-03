 Skip to main content
Nebraska initial unemployment claims back on the decline
Nebraska initial unemployment claims back on the decline

After rising a week ago, initial unemployment claims in Nebraska dipped again to near their pandemic low.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, 2,288 Nebraskans filed claims for the week that ended Saturday. That was down by nearly 400 from the previous week and is only about 50 claims higher than the lowest weekly number since the pandemic started.

Continuing claims continued their steady decline, falling by more than 1,100 to 10,693 for the week ending Nov. 21. Continuing claims lag initial claims by a week.

Nationally, initial unemployment claims fell by more than 122,000 to just under 714,000. Continuing claims totaled 5.24 million, down by 690,000 from the previous week.

Slideshow: First jobs of noteworthy Nebraskans

Whether it was delivering eggs, stocking shelves or washing dishes, everyone had to start somewhere. Here's where these 37 Nebraskans started.

My first job: Adam Morfeld
Directions

My first job: Adam Morfeld

  • Don Walton

Adam Morfeld's first job was as a bagger at Hy-Vee in Sioux Falls, S.D., when he was 14 years old. Morfeld eventually moved up to manager, "le…

My first job: Steve Joel
Directions

My first job: Steve Joel

  • Margaret Reist

As a high school senior, Lincoln Public Schools Superintendent Steve Joel flipped burgers at Bick’s, one of Long Island’s first fast food join…

+2
My first job: Scru Face Jean
Directions

My first job: Scru Face Jean

  • Cory Matteson
  • Updated

Lincoln rapper Scru Face Jean started rapping before he started working at age 16. But his first paying gig was at the former Taco Bueno on No…

My first job: Jim Hoppe
Directions

My first job: Jim Hoppe

  • Lori Pilger

At a teenager in the '60s, Jim Hoppe delivered cream and eggs at $1.60 an hour. He helped separate the cream from the milk and took it to home…

My first job: Foch Clark
Directions

My first job: Foch Clark

  • Peter Salter
  • Updated

A dollar a day was big money back in the ’30s, when Foch Clark joined the Civilian Conservation Corps. “Because a loaf of bread wasn’t but 5 c…

My first job: Katlyn Loof
Directions

My first job: Katlyn Loof

Katlyn Loof worked as an intern for Disney. From June 2013 to July 2014, the junior hospitality, restaurant and tourism management major at th…

My first job: Phyllis Stone
Directions

My first job: Phyllis Stone

  • Kevin Abourezk

Phyllis Stone, a 72-year-old Lakota mother and grandmother, can’t recall how much she earned from her first job. You can’t blame her. It was m…

My first job: Hobert Rupe
Directions

My first job: Hobert Rupe

  • Riley Johnson

A gig stocking goods and carrying bags at an Iowa grocery store helped Hobert Rupe pay for his 1976 Ford Mustang. The job at Kaiman's Supermar…

My first job: Vann Price
Directions

My first job: Vann Price

  • Cindy Lange-Kubick
  • Updated

Vann Price, Lincoln North Star principal, worked at a McDonald’s counter and drive-thru in Omaha. “McDonald’s instilled in me the importance o…

My first job: Terry Wagner
Directions

My first job: Terry Wagner

  • Jonathan Edwards

Long before he became sheriff of Lancaster County, Terry Wagner worked as a busboy and dishwasher from 1968 to 1971 at The Congress Inn, Linco…

My first job: Randy Wolf
Directions

My first job: Randy Wolf

Certified nurseryman Randy Wolf has spent a lifetime working with plants. His first job was helping a neighbor near Arlington plant, harvest, …

My first job: Roma Amundson
Directions

My first job: Roma Amundson

  • Kevin Abourezk

Roma Amundson always thought work was supposed to be boring, even difficult. So she hesitates to call her first occupation a job, because the …

My first job: Andy Stebbing
Directions

My first job: Andy Stebbing

  • Nancy Hicks
  • Updated

Andy Stebbing, Lancaster County treasurer and candidate for Lincoln mayor, was a gas jockey when he was 14 or 15 at Gordy’s Conoco, a few bloc…

My first job: Gail Perry
Directions

My first job: Gail Perry

  • Cindy Lange-Kubick

Gail Perry, Baylor Evnen law firm managing partner, was a DQ girl at the Dairy Queen in Fremont: “I was 15 and the pay was around 2 dollars an…

My first job: Doug Emery
Directions

My first job: Doug Emery

  • Richard Piersol

The city councilman and former postmaster's first job was working on a thistle crew for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission in 1968. He cut…

My first job: Bob Downey
Directions

My first job: Bob Downey

  • Erin Andersen
  • Updated

Capital Humane Society Director Bob Downey was hired as a lifeguard at Meadowlane Pool in high school and he spent every summer working there …

My first job: Kenny Dixon
Directions

My first job: Kenny Dixon

  • Riley Johnson
  • Updated

Now a retired hose-puller from Lincoln's Goodyear plant, Kenny Dixon, in his early years, spent the summer painting houses for his dad. At 12,…

My first job: Les Murphy
Directions

My first job: Les Murphy

  • Lori Pilger
  • Updated

Like lots of Nebraskans who grew on farms, Les Murphy's first job was on his family's place near Friend. He drove a tractor, picked up hay and…

My first job: Chris Beutler
Directions

My first job: Chris Beutler

  • Nancy Hicks
  • Updated

Lincoln Mayor Chris Beutler earned money for college helping build sanitary sewers for two summers in Omaha. He was a hod carrier, a low-level…

My first job: Wally Smith
Directions

My first job: Wally Smith

  • Peter Salter
  • Updated

Of course "Weird Wally" Smith’s first job was at a car lot -- his dad’s. But his first paying gig? In 1960, he made $1.10 an hour hauling the …

My first job: Marty Ramirez
Directions

My first job: Marty Ramirez

  • JoAnne Young
  • Updated

Marty Ramirez, retired University of Nebraska-Lincoln psychologist, began working in beet and bean fields along with his family around his Sco…

My first job: Hank Bounds
Directions

My first job: Hank Bounds

  • Chris Dunker
  • Updated

Washing dishes at the Officer’s Club at Camp Shelby in Mississippi offers some perspective for incoming University of Nebraska President Hank …

My first job: Matt Blomstedt
Directions

My first job: Matt Blomstedt

  • Margaret Reist
  • Updated

Before Nebraska Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt immersed himself in education policy, he handed out business cards offering to do yard w…

My first job: Pepe Fierro
Directions

My first job: Pepe Fierro

  • Algis Laukaitis
  • Updated

Pepe Fierro learned a valuable business lesson at an early age in Abilene, Texas. "I used to forge parents' signatures on report cards for 10 …

My first job: Randy Peters
Directions

My first job: Randy Peters

  • Algis Laukaitis
  • Updated

Randy Peters was almost 16, and he wanted that 1963 Ford Galaxie so he answered the 1971 ad for ranch hands -- "Good pay and no long hours." A…

My first job: Dan Duncan
Directions

My first job: Dan Duncan

  • Chris Dunker
  • Updated

Dan Duncan was raised on the family farm north of Morrill in Sioux County. That’s where his interest in food, fuel and sustainability got star…

My first job: Jim Peschong
Directions

My first job: Jim Peschong

  • Jonathan Edwards
  • Updated

Jim Peschong’s first job looked a lot like the one he’d had since he was 6: farm chores. He woke up at 4:30 to feed hogs, clean pens and whate…

My first job: Pete Watters
Directions

My first job: Pete Watters

  • L. Kent Wolgamott
  • Updated

The owner of the Zoo Bar, Pete Watters' first job was detasseling corn. ”I did that when I was about 13 or 14 in '73-’74. I was living in Bell…

My first job: Luann Finke
Directions

My first job: Luann Finke

  • Kathryn Cates Moore | Lincoln Journal Star
  • Updated

A landscape designer and business owner for 25 years, Luann Finke's first professional job was as an extension horticulture assistant in 1980.…

My first job: John Leonard Harris
Directions

My first job: John Leonard Harris

  • Erin Andersen
  • Updated

“My first job was selling cable TV door-to-door ... because I had not put the work in while I was in college to secure the kind of job that I …

My first job: Al Dutcher
Directions

My first job: Al Dutcher

  • Updated

Al Dutcher’s dad gave him his first job, and for five years he hauled shingles and cinder blocks in Alpena, Michigan. The Nebraska state clima…

My first job: Hsa Eh Moo
Directions

My first job: Hsa Eh Moo

  • Cory Matteson
  • Updated

Hsa Eh Moo, 36, moved to the U.S. from Thailand seven years ago. Her first job was in the kitchen of a casino. “The job is good, but someone t…

My first job: Tom Henning
Directions

My first job: Tom Henning

  • Richard Piersol
  • Updated

Assurity CEO Tom Henning got his first paying job mowing the lawn for a neighbor in Crete. This neighbor loved gardening and instilled in Henn…

My first job: Pete Ricketts
Directions

My first job: Pete Ricketts

  • Updated

Before becoming a top executive at his dad's brokerage firm, Ameritrade, Pete Ricketts flipped patties, ran the register and did pretty much e…

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

