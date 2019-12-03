Nebraska included in recall of sushi, other products
Nebraska included in recall of sushi, other products

Trader Joe's

Trader Joe's is one of the stores that sold sushi, spring rolls and salads recalled by Fuji Food Products because of potential listeria contamination.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

Fuji Food Products recalled ready-to-eat sushi, salads and spring rolls that went to 31 states, including Nebraska, after the Food and Drug Administration found listeria in Fuji’s Brockton, Massachusetts, facility.

“The company has ceased production and distribution of their products in this facility as FDA and the company continue their investigation as to what caused this problem,” declared the company-written, FDA-posted recall notice.

This recall yanked sushi, spring rolls and salad sold under the Okami and Trader Joe’s brands in plastic trays with clear lids. In addition to Trader Joe's, the products also were sold at Walgreens and eight other chains.

For a full list of products affected and sell-by dates, go to: https://bit.ly/2Rf3HEg.

Customers with questions can call Fuji at 888-667-1504.

