Nebraska hospitals facing increasing cost pressures

Before the coronavirus pandemic, Faith Regional Medical Center spent about $2.5 million to $3 million annually on contract labor for traveling nurses and other personnel working short-term stints.

This year, that cost is likely to hit $11.5 million, said Janna Cline, chief financial officer for the Norfolk hospital.

That's on top of a 9.5% increase in salaries for regular staff members since January 2021, Cline said, as well as a 5% increase in utilities costs and various other cost increases.

"Hospitals in Nebraska are facing historic cost pressures," said Jeremy Nordquist, president of the Nebraska Hospital Association.

Nordquist said that from 2019 to 2021, costs for hospitals increased more than 20% nationally.

Hospitals aren't alone in experiencing increased costs because of inflation, supply chain issues and other factors, but unlike many other businesses, they don't have the ability to raise prices to compensate.

Nordquist said Nebraska hospitals get about 60%-80% of their revenue from government sources such as Medicaid and Medicare, which do not provide rate increases that come anywhere close to matching cost increases.

For example, he said, Medicare reimbursement rose 3.2% this year, while Medicaid reimbursement rose only 2%.

Hospitals are also facing a number of other pressures, including labor shortages, an inability to discharge patients to post-acute care centers and cuts in reimbursement from private insurers for some services such as telehealth.

"All of these issues combine to create a very challenging environment for our hospitals in Nebraska," Nordquist said.

Nordquist hosted a Zoom news conference Tuesday to talk about the issues facing the state's hospitals. Joining him were Cline; Nick O'Tool, vice president of division finance for CHI Health in Omaha; and Ivan Mitchell, CEO of Great Plains Health in North Platte.

O'Tool said CHI Health, which owns St. Elizabeth and Nebraska Heart Hospital in Lincoln, has seen cost increases well above 10% while its net revenue has increased only about 3%.

"That math equation doesn't stack up and work very well," O'Tool said.

With hospitals getting much of their revenue from government programs that aren't increasing reimbursements, it puts more pressure to squeeze out as much as possible from commercial health insurance companies.

But that's becoming more difficult, hospital officials said.

"Insurers are really trying to reduce what they pay us," said Cline, who also noted that it's taking longer than it has previously to get paid.

"We've had some claims here internally that (are) 18 months old that we are having trouble getting insurers to pay us for," she said.

Mitchell, the CEO of Great Plains Health, said his hospital gets 70% of its revenue from government payers, meaning it is increasingly trying to shift costs onto commercial insurance companies, a strategy that hasn't worked well.

He described a "bureaucratic mess" that's making it more difficult for hospitals to get paid, as well as an increase in denials of claims that should be approved, which leads to extra work and costs for the hospital to get reimbursement.

Revenue issues are often more acute at smaller hospitals, many of which don't offer lucrative services that pay more, such as cardiology or orthopedics.

A recent report from the Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform said seven rural hospitals in Nebraska — about 10% of all small hospitals in the state — are at risk of closing in the near future.

The report did not identify the hospitals, and Nordquist said he is not aware of any rural Nebraska hospitals at risk of closing, but he did say several of them have had to cut back on critical services because of the costs.

One of those was Fillmore County Hospital in Geneva, which closed a 10-bed inpatient behavioral health unit in June. He also noted that two hospitals have closed nursing homes they owned in the past year.

"Those are the type of services we're losing," Nordquist said.

With labor and supply costs not likely to slow down anytime soon, he said the only solution is for the government to step up and increase reimbursement.

The state has for several years budgeted about a 2% increase for Medicaid payments, Nordquist said.

"In the next budget, it has to be significantly higher," he said.

Nordquist said the NHA is working with its member hospitals to come up with a "well-thought-out number" that's going to be considerably higher than what has been given in the past.

"There really is no choice if we want to continue to maintain health care services across the state," he said.