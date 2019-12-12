Nebraska Home Sales joins Coldwell Banker

A longtime local real estate brokerage has joined a national company.
Nebraska Home Sales, which has been locally owned since it was formed in 2004, announced Thursday that it is now a member of the Coldwell Banker global franchise network and will now do business as Coldwell Banker NHS Real Estate.
“We are excited to join the Coldwell Banker brand. We believe our association with Coldwell Banker will allow us to better equip our agents as well as serve our customers and clients through the unmatched resources and marketing power offered by Coldwell Banker,” Brent Robinson, partner of Coldwell Banker NHS Real Estate, said in a news release.
Since Robinson and Steve Arens purchased Nebraska Home Sales in 2015, it has grown from 26 agents to 55 agents and now has a presence in Lincoln, York and Omaha. The company also now offers commercial real estate services.